This Grant County Commission regular meeting on May 12, 2022, presented proclamations, heard public input and reports, as well as commissioner reports.

First came public input. Bernard Dunlap said he lives in Tyrone. “I’m a new official resident of New Mexico. I’m here because I have a complaint. I have no cell phone service in Tyrone. I have talked with others in the community, and they say they deal with the reality of poor cell phone service to no service. As an older person, these are my concerns. Doctor’s appointments require cell phone service to receive reminders. I needed my cell phone number to get in the door for a new driver’s license. I am not as independent as I could be with cell phone service. I have been relying on my son here. I am a retired architect and gave up my license four weeks ago. I’m lucky is I have one bar of cell service on my phone. It is a safety concern. I ask for a direct response from you to help the citizens, such as myself, with this problem.”

Michael Sauber said he would speak on the danger of catastrophic fire. “The increasing drought is a concern. And there have been few prior times with winds as fierce and lasting as long as this year. These winds could have created a huge catastrophic fire. Things to consider are the insurance rates that have already gone up. People need to be clearing vegetation around their homes. I do remember that Nick Sussillo made plans to address the emergency. I hope we have plans for where to house people.”

Magistrate Court Judge Maurine Laney said she has served in the position for 12 years. “I am happy to be able to be here to offer support for the proclamation of Mental Health Awareness Month. Mental health issues are often dealt with in the criminal justice system. I see it too often. Often it goes untreated. Sometimes it leads to criminal behavior. I see them cycle in and out of jail. I am involved with the Stepping Up program at the detention center. We have a number of organizations to help close the loopholes to receiving care, but we need more. We have a strong partnership with the Sheriff’s Department, the hospital, the District Attorney’s office, and SPIN (supporting people in need). I know I have missed others. People are becoming aware, because it’s important to all of us. Too often mental health issues manifest themselves in criminal behavior. Often, they can be treated so people can go back out in the community to be outstanding citizens.”

Christina Wolford of SPIN also showed support for the Mental Health Awareness Month proclamation. “We are willing to help those who want to be treated. All of us are working together to make mental health less of a criminal justice system issue.”

District 1 Commissioner and Chair Chris Ponce said: “I like having public input.”

Next came the proclamations.

From left, front row are Fred Baca, Alfred and Delores Castrillo, Lynn Godoy Baca and Frances Vasquez, with, back row, from left, commissioners Alicia Edwards, Harry Browne, Javier “Harvey” Salas, Chris Ponce and Billy Billings.

Ponce read the first proclamation for the dedication of a plaque marking the 72nd anniversary of the Empire Zinc Mine Strike and honoring the 150 women and children who went on the picket lines after their husbands were stopped from striking.

Lynn Godoy Baca thanked the Grant County Commissioner and staff for the proclamation. The photo essay and article about the event can be seen at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/72060-empire-zinc-mine-strike-commemoration-and-plaque-placement-051422

Commissioners present the proclamation for National School Lunch Hero Day to three school cafeteria workers, Rhonda Torres, Jeannette Castillo and Joyce Barela.

District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards, who sponsored the proclamation for National School Lunch Hero Day, which took place on May 6, 2022, also read it. She noted that after the fact does not lessen its importance.

Commissioners presented the proclamation for Mental Health Month to a number of recipients. [Editor’s Note: We did not get the names of all of those honored. Please send names to editor@grantcountybeat.com for them to be added.]

Edwards also sponsored the next two proclamations. She read the first, Mental Health Month, after thanking Laney and Wolford for speaking in support of the proclamation. The proclamation noted that the community is grateful to those in the communities that provide mental health services.

Ponce said it is a very important issue. “It’s an item that stands out. I call out to the government and to organizations to help with their strongest statements. We all need to get together and decide how we can help.”

The final proclamation from the commissioners for Nurses Recognition Month was received from county commissioners by, from left, Interim GRMC CFO Paul Rogers, Interim GRMC CEO Tony Thompson and by Chief Nursing Officer Kelly Rodriguez.

Edwards read the last proclamation naming May as Grant County Nurses Recognition Month.

GRMC Chief Nursing Officer who accepted the proclamation said May is the birth month of Florence Nightingale. “I am honored to accept this for the nurses in our community, everywhere from the hospital and schools to hospice. We enjoy comforting every patient we take care of.”

Gila Regional Medical Center Interim Chief Executive Officer Marion A. “Tony” Thompson gave the monthly hospital report.

“Gila Regional is on track with our plan,” Thompson said. “I want to update you on the Cancer Center transition from having University of New Mexico as our provider to having New Mexico Hematology and Oncology as the provider. We continue the process with Aug. 31 as our target for transition completion.”

He also announced an event to take place May 19 under the front canopy at the hospital with USDA representatives to celebrate the grants the agency has awarded to Gila Regional for roof repairs, critical equipment purchases and ambulance purchases.

Thompson said he knew everyone was eager to “see us move from the pandemic to the end of closures. This coming Monday the hospital will be fully open, with visitation from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. It is no longer limited to 18 years or older or two per patient or one per outpatient.”

Interim Chief Financial Officer Paul Roges said the March report ended with a surplus of $5.377 million. “That included the normalizers of the receipt of $3.9 million to reimburse the hospital for loss of revenue during the decline of patient volumes in response to Covid. Another normalizer was the receipt of disproportionate funding of $1.2 million, which we only receive from time to time. The surplus was $277,000 excluding the normalizers. It was a good month for volumes.”

He noted that accounts receivable days declined. The hospital also had capital acquisitions exceeding $1 million, including a brand-new ambulance. Rogers said he would present a near final budget at the May 26 governing board meeting.

District 4 Commissioner Billy Billings said he wanted to “thank you guys. I had a procedure there yesterday. My experience was extraordinary, as was my previous experience. I’m hearing from my constituents how great their experiences have been at the hospital. I wish we had a better way to continue to thank people. It was great from the time I walked in. Please pass that on to staff.”

The next presentation came from Sheriff Frank Gomez. He reported that advanced training continues with pre-approved venues. Upcoming training planned will include continuation of basic and advanced critical incident training topics, internet crimes against children training to two detectives to attain federal and state certification to purse these matters with assistance from the New Mexico State Attorney General and the FBI, certified voice stress analysis training for one detective and advanced FEMA courses for Lt. Michael Burns in areas of emergency operations and disaster preparedness.

Gomez said the newly hired court security person is on the job and in training with CSO Travis Cano. “We are experiencing an increasing volume in courthouse activity as the state resumes business as usual.”

He noted the department has responded to multiple unattended deaths in Hachita, at least one of which is believed to be a suicide. The others are pending further investigations but will likely be deemed natural or non-criminal.

Operation Stonegarden field activities have resumed under the 2021 operations order. Lt. Burns is currently working on a budget adjustment for the fiscal year 2020 operations in order to expend all remaining funds for which he has secured an extension through Dec. 30, 2022 to effect vehicle and equipment purchases, as “we are still experiencing significant difficulties and delays in procuring police vehicles.” Gomez said Burns, Lt. Maldonado and Deputy Palacio had attended planning meetings at the Border Patrol Deming and Lordsburg stations for the upcoming 2022 operations year.

Burns assumed oversight for the state Homeland Security Grant Program until an emergency manager is hired. “We are currently expending funds already approved, including equipping one patrol vehicle and purchasing some handheld radios,” Gomez said.

On April 30, members of the GCSO participated in National Drug Take-Back Day in Cliff, Mimbres and Walgreen’s in silver City. “We were joined by other community health representatives at the Walgreen’s location.”

The Sheriff’s Department also provided assistance with the Tour of the Gila. “With races in areas within the county, we saw the event completed successfully with no major injuries or incidents reported.”

Because of the continuing micro-chip shortage, the department, although it has funds to purchase vehicles, has found no vehicles available in the short term. “We have ordered a Ford Expedition SSV and expect to order two more soon, because they are the only purpose-built police vehicles suitable for our service requirements. Ford notified the fleet dealer we are utilizing that these vehicles are scheduled for production in April with delivery in June.”

Gomez said the department received 43 fully loaded trauma packs for the deputies. They contain various medical, general first-aid supplies and professional grade tourniquets. “Often, we arrive on scene first. We will now be able to provide enhanced treatment to the limits of training and law for injured persons. I would like to thank Eloy Medina for his commitment to further train our deputies in the use of these trauma packs. They should be deployed by the end of the month.”

Graduation of the D.A.R.E program at Cliff School took place May 11 with Barry Agnew’s fifth-grade class. The students were treated with a pizza party and Darren the Lion made an appearance. Last week, graduations took place at G.W. Stout, Calvary Chapel Academy and Harrison Schmitt. Top D.A.R.E. graduates were named: Alexis Gonzales at Harrison Schmitt and Joseph Villegas at Cliff.

The department has resumed patrol work in the Gila National Forest under the contract agreement.

The sheriff noted that work continues on the state-funded upgrades to “our very antiquated and inadequate radio system.” He said the new Jack’s Peak repeater had been switched on the previous week and is undergoing use-testing. Both the Copperas Summit and Juan Mesa sites should be operational soon. “We are pursuing more collaboration with the Forest Service under an MOU already in place, as the utilization of certain of the system components will be essential in the overall plan and for greater inter-operability.”

“I am in the process with human resources of interviewing up to four deputy candidates, that are still attending the WNMU Police Academy, with expected graduation on June 24, 2022,” Gomez said. “I hope to hire one or two of them.”

He said the remodeling of the Sheriff’s Office is near completion. “We are anticipating using our new internal-access public entrance and lobby through the main building entrance and hallway soon. This will greatly ease the public’s access to our office and provide a much safer layout for them and our staff.”

“As we continue to move with critical access training, I want to emphasize that Dr. Troy Rogers from the Public Safety Psychology Group has been visiting us and making himself available to our staff, collectively or individually,” Gomez said. “This is a tremendous resource to have him here at our office to interact with our deputies and allow them the opportunity to speak with him.”

The sheriff noted that the department would institute patrol districts as of May 15, 2022. “We will formalize four patrol districts in Grant County and be able to enhance patrol presence and reduce call-response times, especially in outlying areas of the county. We are able to do this due to being nearly fully staffed in Patrol and having enhanced radio communication countywide. We have worked toward this goal for a considerable time period, as there were multiple concerns, which we have made steady progress in addressing to make it possible.”

Gomez then recognized a “valued member of our team who has served the public and communities of southwest New Mexico for more than three decades. Det. Sgt. Raymond Tavizon announced his retirement last week. On May 27, 2022, he will close his career of more than 30 years. Ray has been instrumental in my administration’s success and has dedicated a wealth of knowledge and training to Criminal Investigations and as Firearms instructor in the pursuit of his duties. I salute him and offer my thoughts and prayers for a long and fruitful retirement. His legacy will live on in the many fine law enforcement officers he has worked with and trained over the years.”

The sheriff then presented his monthly statistics, which included the confiscation of 310 fentanyl pills and 3.3 grams of methamphetamine. Domestic violence calls have slightly risen over last year to 23 from 22. Animal calls increased to 41 over 29 the previous year, and special details grew from 32 last year to 50 this year. Accidents without injuries rose to 16 from 10 from last year and with injuries remained the same at 3 and 3.

Following the decisions made on county business at the regular meeting, which can be read at: https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/72265-grant-county-commission-holds-special-meeting-051022-part-2 commissioners gave their reports.

Billings asked if anyone knew where the money was for the veterans’ service van.

Procurement Officer Randy Hernandez said it was junior money and it was allocated to Grant County, but he had not received an email notice that it has been released. “The board will technically have to accept the funds. My recollection is that it was for $85,000. Because it was approved in the special session, we should hear by August.”

Billings also asked about the May 19 event at Gila Regional. Edwards explained that the hospital and the USDA wanted to formalize the USDA grant. “It’s a relatively rare occurrence.”

District 2 Commissioner Javier “Harvey” Salas said he knew that areas in the county could be impacted greatly by fire. “We need to keep looking at this ordinance for fireworks. On the issue of mental health, it goes far beyond drugs and alcohol. I would say most families are impacted by mental health issues. I wish we didn’t have to be focused on the financial aspects, because the service is not lucrative. And we are coming up on elections. I ask all constituents to pick a candidate and vote. On the Empire Zinc Mine Strike, I’m not sure that it is today recognized for the impact it had on Grant County, which is the birthplace of unionization. I want to recognize our fathers’ and grandfathers’ sacrifices.”

Edwards said she wanted to follow up on a couple of things that Salas had said. “He talked about how much mental health issues affect families. It’s obvious that the pandemic impacted the fragility of the mental health in the community. Kids are very much challenged. They haven’t learned things they would have had they been in school. The environment will linger for many years. We have to recognize the full gamut of mental health issues that haven’t been addressed by reimbursement of services. Reimbursement rates are much less than that for other health services. Community behavioral health clinics have to be certified by the state. Similar to the critical access designation that Gila Regional received, such certified clinics will be reimbursed at a better rate.”

On the Empire Zinc Mine Strike, Edwards said she was involved in a project to support the women who participated in the picket lines. “I don’t think the women were recognized enough. The stories they tell cannot be forgotten. It was not culturally accepted what those women did.”

District 5 Commissioner Harry Browne said he wanted to talk about something positive, about how the Give Grandly event went well. “It was very inspiring to see lots of people donating to non-profits. I also want to talk about how well the Tour of the Gila went. I handed out checks to amateur riders and heard many positive comments from the riders about how friendly our community is.”

“I do have a concern,” Browne said. “And that is the lack of housing in the county as a whole. I don’t think property taxes are a problem, and we don’t have stringent regulations. But there is a lack of construction inspectors. Maybe we should go in with other counties and municipalities to hire a construction inspector. I talked to (Silver City Town Manager) Alex Brown, and he is supportive. I’m also not sure this is a county issue, but there is a proliferation of Air BnB properties. Two homes near my house sold to be Air BnB houses. Is there a way to keep housing affordable for people working here?”

Ponce said he has had conversations with Priscilla Lucero, Southwest New Mexico Council of Governments executive director, on the housing issue. He said to Browne: “You might reach out to her with ideas.”

Edwards had a follow-up. “I think the county should look into affordable housing, rather than it being sold for Air BnBs.

Ponce asked if the Air BnBs require a business license. “Can we find out how many there are?

Billings said he was going to bring up Lodgers’ Tax. “Are they paying lodgers’ tax?”

Edwards said many were not.

Billings noted that without inspectors it can discourage building, because it can delay a project for months. “If we could team with Silver City, and get inspectors here, it would not stop construction, but would aid construction.”

Ponce thanked all the organizers of the Empire Zinc Strike event, which can be viewed at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/72060-empire-zinc-mine-strike-commemoration-and-plaque-placement-051422 .

He said he also wanted to commend Edwards for the proclamations recognizing lunch heroes, teachers and nurses. “I also want to say thank you for the new screens so the audience can see presentations better.”

Ponce reminded members of the May 24 budget meeting and the special meeting on May 19.

The commissioners went into executive session but made no decisions afterward.