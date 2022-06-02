USDA New Mexico representatives formalize grant agreement for GRMC 051922

Published: 02 June 2022

Photos and article by Mary Alice Murphy

Gila Regional Medical Center leadership welcomed New Mexico representatives from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Division. The representatives included Patricia Dominguez, state director; Eric Vigil, associate director; Joseph Castillo out of the Las Cruces office; and Ernie Watson, public information officer.

Watson said the grant to provide equipment and ambulances to Gila Regional comes from the Community Facilities program.

"We are the only federal agency that through all our programs can build a community from the ground up," Watson said. "We work hand-in-hand with Priscilla Lucero (Southwest New Mexico Council of Governments executive director)."

Watson said he is always plugging "our programs. I'm the propagandist. Patricia is our director. She comes from Peñasco, so she understands small communities."

Dominguez said the best part of her job is getting out into communities. "Thank you for having me here today. We are offering a $1 million grant to serve your rural community. Cities have more amenities than rural communities, but we are trying to get what urban area have to rural communities."

Melanie Goodman, Sen. Ben Ray Lujan field representative, said her boss is a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee. "These grants were made possible through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). He recognizes the important work that Gila Regional does. In addition to American Rescue Act funding, he also supported the infrastructure bill. I will reiterate the congratulations to you and give a big shout out to Priscilla Lucero."

Grant County District 3 Commissioner and chair of the GRMC Governing Board Alicia Edwards thanked everyone for taking time out of their day to be at this celebration. "I would like to acknowledge all of you from the deepest part of my heart for what you have contributed to Gila Regional. We've been through hard times. We needed this funding from the USDA. The fact it came because of Covid is sad, but it is helping us now. The funding for equipment will benefit Gila Regional hugely."

Dominguez said it's always good to remember the reason for the funding, but it's also important to recognize that it replaces an ambulance, ventilators and anesthesia machines.

"We have a lot of programs that cover housing, water, wastewater and other infrastructure," Dominguez said. "The Rural Partners Network includes Catron, Hidalgo, Luna and Grant counties. We hope to be here more often."

GRMC Interim Chief Executive Officer Marion A. "Tony" Thompson thanked the hospital auxilians who attended the celebration.

Thompson introduced Interim Chief Financial Officer Paul Rogers and said: "Grant dollars are whole dollars. Medicare pays 40 cents on the dollar. Paul is happy for the hospital to receive this funding."

Rogers agreed and said the hospital was fortunate to have support from the local Congressional delegation.

Thompson said: "We made a compelling argument. We succeeded. This is a collaboration. We also received a USDA grant for our roof replacement, which is near completion. We also have a grant for the Labor and Delivery area renovation. This funding will pay for an ambulance and for critical medical equipment, from anesthesia machines to the top-of-the-line ultrasound. It will pay for about 15 pieces—some are new ones, and some are replacements for ones we already had. We are waiting for funding on a lot of requests. If we can find ways to get grants, it is making us a healthier organization."

Edwards said: "This is just the beginning of such a positive trajectory ahead of us."

