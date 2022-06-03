By Lynn Janes

The town of Bayard held a special town council meeting May 31, 2022. The meeting started with Mayor Chon Fierro calling the meeting to order and leading the Pledge of Allegiance. Attendance at the meeting included Mayor Chon Fierro, Mayor Pro tem Raul Villanueva and Councilors, Jose Diaz, Eloy Medina and Frances Gonzales.

The council approved the agenda for the meeting

Old business

The council approved the interim fiscal year 2023 budget with some discussion. Kristina Ortiz let the council know that the grants didn't show on this budget. She also said the utility increase had not been addressed. In previous meetings, the increase in utility costs has been discussed by the council due to increased costs to the city. Ortiz told the council that Southwest Disposal alone would be increasing garbage collection by 8.2 percent. Southwest Disposal bases their increase on the consumer price index (CPI) inflation rate. She reminded them this budget is only the interim that they send to the state Finance Authority for approval and then the final one will be due July 31, 2022. The city currently has cash of $6.4 million and investments of $1.271 million and after expenditures for May a balance of $5.4 million.

The council went into closed session to discuss maintenance department employees and disciplinary action. The city attorney William Perkins attended.

The council came back to open session, and, with no action taken, they didn’t report on the closed session.

Next regular meeting will be June 13, 2022, at 5:30 pm

Meeting adjourned.