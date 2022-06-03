Photos by Lynn Janes
Blues Fest 052822
Settling in for the day of music in Gough Park
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Blues-Fest-052822/DSC_0001.jpg
Crowd sitting in the shade
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Blues-Fest-052822/DSC_0006.jpg
Setting up in front of the stage
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Blues-Fest-052822/DSC_0007.jpg
Still some spots in the sun
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Blues-Fest-052822/DSC_0008.jpg
Dirty Red
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Blues-Fest-052822/DSC_0012.jpg
Dirty Red and the Soul Shakers
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Blues-Fest-052822/DSC_0013.jpg
Lots of vendors to choose from
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Blues-Fest-052822/DSC_0021.jpg
Dancing to Dirty Red and the Soul Shakers
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Blues-Fest-052822/DSC_0023.jpg
Memorial Day weekend the Mimbres Regional Arts Council presented the 27th year of the Blues Festival at Gough Park. This year featured a beer garden and a lot of vendors of all kinds.
Some of the bands brought in included Dirty Red and the Soul Shakers, from Oklahoma, a lone weeping guitar, blues harmonica and soul-filled vocals, Hector Anchondo from Nebraska, who was 2020 Winner of International Blues Challenge and Eddie Turner from Colorado whose music moves the feet while simultaneously haunting the soul, according to the news release.
The council also had events on Friday to kick off the weekend at The Toad and Q's Southern Bistro. On Sunday, events happened at The Toad.