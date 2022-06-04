Catron County Sheriff's Office Announces Additional Changes to Evacuation Status Daily Update June 4, 2022

Acres: 268,218 acres

Location: 31 miles NW of Truth or Consequences

Containment: 29%

Personnel: 800

Start Date: Friday, May 13, 2022

Cause: Human-caused, under investigation

Fuels: Timber and tall grass

Structures Lost: 2

Interactive Evacuation Map: A real-time, interactive evacuation map is now available. Catron County Sheriff's Office announced additional changes in evacuation status for several areas today. Please check the interactive map for current evacuation status for the Black Fire or call the Catron's County Sheriff's Office at (575) 533-6222. For individual inquiries, please contact your local jurisdiction's emergency management agencies.

Hot and dry days are leading to poor overnight recovery. Low relative humidity around 20% will contribute to extended burning periods through the night. The fire continues to be active on the south side. Fire managers anticipate the fire to move into McKnight Canyon. On the southeast, the fire may spread into Las Animas Creek. Firefighters continue to hold and improve existing containment lines on the southwest perimeter. Firefighters are working on Forest Service Road 151 and using this an indirect tactic. Strategic planning on the southern end is ongoing as fire managers look for opportunities to build indirect firelines. No additional growth has been reported in the Turkey and Bear Creek areas. Firefighters will continue to monitor and patrol this area for heat on the fire's edge.

Weather: High pressure and drier conditions will prevail over the fire today, with relative humidity falling into the mid-single digits. The winds are forecast to continue out of the southwest, with a few gusts from 20-25 mph. Single digit minimum relative humidity and poor overnight recoveries will continue through early next week. The forecast shows temperatures in the mid to high 80s with humidity 4-10%, and winds 12-18 mph.

Closures: Highway 59 is closed from Mud Hole to the 59/150 intersection. Forest Road 150 is also closed at the North Star Helispot. I-25 and other state highways remain open. A portion of the Gila National Forest affected by the fire has been closed.

Aviation Restrictions: A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) over the Black Fire restricts non-fire aircraft. This includes civilian drones. Unauthorized aircraft in the area can ground firefighting aircraft, hinder firefighting efforts, and can also result in criminal charges for the offender.

The public can obtain current state and federal fire restriction information across New Mexico at NM Fire Info | Fire Restrictions or at NM Forestry Division state-wide fire restrictions: https://www.emnrd.nm.gov/sfd/find-current-fire-restrictions/