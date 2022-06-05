Photos and article by Mary Alice Murphy

Memorial Day 053022 Memorial Day 053022 The American Flag raised high by Silver City and Bayard ladder trucks at the entrance to Fort Bayard National Cemetery https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Memorial-Day-053022/IMG_3826.jpg

Memorial Day 053022 Doug Dinwiddie, Fort Bayard Historic Preservation Society president, represents Major Henry H. Wright, who once served at Fort Bayard https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Memorial-Day-053022/IMG_3837.jpg

Memorial Day 053022 Some of the flags being posted https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Memorial-Day-053022/IMG_3840.jpg

Memorial Day 053022 Bearup salutes the American Flag https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Memorial-Day-053022/IMG_3842.jpg

Memorial Day 053022 Danna Lopez describes the POW/MIA table of remembrance https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Memorial-Day-053022/IMG_3847.jpg

Memorial Day 053022 Robert Lopez at the POW/MIA Table of Remembrance https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Memorial-Day-053022/IMG_3845.jpg

Memorial Day 053022 Master of Ceremonies Dean Bearup https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Memorial-Day-053022/IMG_3848.jpg

Memorial Day 053022 The Hi Lo Silvers, directed by Valdeen Wooton, sing patriotic music https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Memorial-Day-053022/IMG_3850.jpg

Memorial Day 053022 Philip Torres, Fort Bayard National Cemetery director, lays the first wreath for Memorial Day https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Memorial-Day-053022/IMG_3853.jpg

Memorial Day 053022 John Pace carrying a wreath https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Memorial-Day-053022/IMG_3854.jpg

Memorial Day 053022 Ready with a wreath https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Memorial-Day-053022/IMG_3855.jpg

Memorial Day 053022 Bearing a wreath https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Memorial-Day-053022/IMG_3857.jpg

Memorial Day 053022 In full dress blues carrying a wreath https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Memorial-Day-053022/IMG_3858.jpg

Memorial Day 053022 About to place a wreath https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Memorial-Day-053022/IMG_3860.jpg

Memorial Day 053022 Carrying a wreath https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Memorial-Day-053022/IMG_3861.jpg

Memorial Day 053022 On his way to lay a wreath https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Memorial-Day-053022/IMG_3862.jpg

Memorial Day 053022 Waiting to lay a wreath https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Memorial-Day-053022/IMG_3863.jpg

Memorial Day 053022 Lena Holguin with a wreath https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Memorial-Day-053022/IMG_3865.jpg

Memorial Day 053022 Lucy Whitmarsh, representing the Daughters of the America Revolution https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Memorial-Day-053022/IMG_3866.jpg

Memorial Day 053022 Rosemary Gutierrez will lay a wreath https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Memorial-Day-053022/IMG_3867.jpg

Memorial Day 053022 Bearing a wreath https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Memorial-Day-053022/IMG_3868.jpg

Memorial Day 053022 Lorraine Anglin of The Woman's Club https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Memorial-Day-053022/IMG_3869.jpg

Memorial Day 053022 Mary Cowan with a wreath honoring Gold Star Mothers https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Memorial-Day-053022/IMG_3870.jpg

Memorial Day 053022 With a wreath https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Memorial-Day-053022/IMG_3871.jpg

Memorial Day 053022 Preparing to lay a wreath. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Memorial-Day-053022/IMG_3872.jpg

Memorial Day 053022 New Mexico District 39 Rep. Luis Terrazas served as featured speaker https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Memorial-Day-053022/IMG_3875.jpg

Memorial Day 053022 Danna Lopez honors Gold Star Mother Mary Cowan with a yellow rose. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Memorial-Day-053022/IMG_3876.jpg

Memorial Day 053022 Dean Bearup served as Master of Ceremonies https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Memorial-Day-053022/IMG_3879.jpg

Memorial Day 053022 Ben Collins and Robert Lopez of the Gaffney-Oglesby Marine Corps League Detachment 1328 https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Memorial-Day-053022/IMG_3880.jpg

Memorial Day 053022 Taps played by Michael Acosta, with the echo by Bryant Chaffino to the far right in the distance https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Memorial-Day-053022/IMG_3884.jpg

Memorial Day 053022 Part of the retiring of the colors https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Memorial-Day-053022/IMG_3890.jpg

Memorial Day 053022 Marking a single grave https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Memorial-Day-053022/IMG_3899.jpg

Memorial Day 053022 Every deceased veteran deserves that flag honoring him or her. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Memorial-Day-053022/IMG_3902.jpg

Memorial Day 053022 Gravestones with small flags, with a giant flag in the background https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Memorial-Day-053022/IMG_3905.jpg

Memorial Day 053022 One of the American flags that lined the road into Fort Bayard National Cemetery https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Memorial-Day-053022/IMG_3910.jpg

Memorial Day 053022 Gravestones with flags at each https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Memorial-Day-053022/IMG_3915.jpg

On a sunny, breezy Memorial Day at Fort Bayard National Cemetery on May 30, 2022, many Grant County residents came out to honor those buried at the cemetery.

The event, hosted by the Gaffney-Oglesby Marine Corps League Detachment 1329, featured Master Gunnery Sgt. Dean Bearup, USMC retired, as the master of ceremonies.

"Today is the day we remember those who served," Bearup said. "We remember the fallen lying here, as well as those buried all over the world."

Marine Corps League member John Pace gave the call to colors and a mixture of League members, as well as representatives from the American Legion and Vietnam Veterans of America, posted the colors.

Lorraine Anglin led the singing of "The Star-Spangled Banner," and Preston Harper led the Pledge of Allegiance.

Marine Corps League Chaplain Robert Lopez gave the invocation. He and his wife Danna Lopez also presented the Prisoner of War/Missing in Action remembrance ceremony.

The Hi Lo Silvers, under the direction of Valdeen Wooton, sang the "Armed Forces Salute" with the invitation to veterans of each branch to stand during their song.

Bearup announced each organization as their representatives presented wreaths to hang in the area. They included honoring each branch of the service, as well as other organizations.

New Mexico District 29 Rep. Luis Terrazas served as keynote speaker. He said he was a son of Grant County, born and raised in the county. He spoke of how proud he is of their daughter Ashley, serving in the Air Force, in Okinawa at this time.

He shared some history of Memorial Day and said "Taps," which is played at every veteran's funeral began in 1862, originally called the Extinguish Lights at the end of each day. He noted that Memorial Day was, at first, called Decorations Day, as people honored their loved ones by placing flowers at gravesites.

Terrazas said in 1865, freed slaves wanted to honor northern soldiers, buried in a mass grave. More than 10,000 people showed up to honor those who fought to end slavery.

In 1868, May 30 was declared Decorations Day. Red poppies started being a symbol of the day in 1915 during World War I, inspired by the poem, In Flanders Field, written in 1914. In 1968, Congress approved the day as a Monday holiday on the last Monday in May. The formal name Memorial Day was chosen in 1971.

He also noted that Veterans Day, another day when veterans, living and deceased, are honored was originally Armistice Day, named for the truce at the end of World War I. In 1926, Congress said it deserved a national holiday and was so designated in 1938.

"I've been honored to share this tribute," Terrazas said. "My prayer is for your loved ones. I've been coming here to bury veterans as part of my job as a funeral home director, and too often, I've been alone, with only the American Legion representatives or Marine Corps League to honor the deceased veteran. We honor you veterans a few days out of the year, but I don't think the public really understands what it means to serve. My grandad, who served in World War II, is buried here, as are my uncles who served in Vietnam. My dad also served in Vietnam." He also named others who had served who are buried at Fort Bayard.

He said he remembered when his daughter Ashley told "us that she wanted to serve her country. It shocked me at the time, but we are proud of her. We're always waiting for a call. When she was in basic, we got a quick call, and she said: 'I can't talk long. They're yelling at me.' In her first letter she said: 'I never appreciated the little things.' At her graduation, we saw a young girl who had turned into a young woman. Now we can Facetime. I was thinking of all the other families and those who served who didn't have the technology we have today. They could send letters, but it could take weeks from them to arrive."

"I was thinking about how much those who served gave," Terrazas said. "Today we honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice, so we can have our freedoms today. Pray to God that our country comes together. We don't want to squander what they fought for. God Bless You."

Bearup said many generations of New Mexicans have served their country. "There is one special group of people who lost their children in service. They are Gold Star Mothers."

Danna Lopez recognized "an extraordinary woman. She was changed forever by her son's death during his time of service. She has faced it with courage, grace and fortitude." She presented a yellow rose to Mary Cowan.

Bearup also recognized Kay Beeman, another Grant County Gold Star Mother, who was attending her deceased son, James Pirtle's, daughter's graduation.

"We need to never forget the more than 4,000 people who served, who are buried here at this cemetery," Bearup said. "Today, we thank you for your service."

Arlena Conklin of the Disabled American Veterans read the poem, "In Flander's Field."

James Dines played "Amazing Grace" on bagpipes.

Bearup said: "Those who have served answered the question: 'If not me, then who?' If headstones could speak, they would say: 'It was me, now who it is going to be?"

Philip Torres spoke about Fort Bayard National Cemetery, of which he serves as director. "These is a lot of history here. I feel this place bears a historical presence. I'm proud to be part of this place, which honors the high cost of freedom. The cost is impossible to calculate, but let us recognize that cost. I want to recognize my staff who continue to lay these persons lying here. Thank you for honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice."

Bearup said that two names that Terrazas had mentioned in his speech, "Grubb and Aguirre, were my classmates."

Bearup said, although Torres hadn't mentioned it," this place is going to be transformed even more. You remember what Fort Bayard National Cemetery looked like before. It was not very nice, with just dirt and dead grass. It had no green. Now it is a wonderful place. We want to make it into a shrine."

He said on Friday, a lot of volunteers came out to place flags on each gravestone. "I was sticking them in the ground, and I starting reading names. I remember one said: Indian Wars and Civil War. Before you leave today, take a moment to read the name out loud of a veteran buried here, so they are not forgotten."

Melanie Goodman, U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Lujan's field representation, read a statement from the senator. "Before I read the statement, I want to say how honored I am to be here. Thank you to all who are here and especially to those who brought your children."

The statement included: "New Mexicans have a long history of serving their country. Our country remembers those who served and gave their lives. Let us never take for granted their ultimate sacrifice."

Bearup also introduced other dignitaries, who included Santa Clara Mayor Richard Bauch and Bayard Mayor Pro Tem Raul Villanueva. Grant County Sheriff Frank Gomez and Commissioner Billy Billings also were in attendance.

Bearup said he wanted to thank Dr. John and Cecilia Bell and Bauch for all they have done for Fort Bayard.

The Hi Lo Silvers sang "God Bless America," and invited the audience to join in on the final chorus. Wooton noted that the song was written by someone "who was not born an American but was so grateful when he became one that this was his gift to us."

Danny Castillo gave the benediction. He said: "This day is a sacred day when we reflect on the sacrifices these buried here have given for our country."

Bearup noted that only 1 percent of Americans serve in the military.

The Marine Corps League Honor Guard gave a rifle salute.

The final music was played by Michael Acosta, who played "Taps," and Bryant Chaffino, echoed the "Taps." Both are from Western New Mexico University.

Colors were retired, and Bearup thanked everyone for attending and reminded them to visit a grave and read the name out loud, "so they are not forgotten."