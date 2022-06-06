Beginning Monday June 6, 2022 the Grant County Sheriff's Office has a new remodeled and relocated public lobby in the Grant County Administrative Building. To access our new public lobby, please enter through the main building entrance and follow the hallway to the LEFT. We are about halfway down the east hallway, a large sign is posted over the door. Our lobby door will remain open from 8:00am to 5:00pm Monday through Friday. The office is closed weekends & holidays.
PARKING: Please park in the main parking lot in front of the building, there is no longer any public parking on the east side of the building within the fenced area.
TO CONTACT US:
- EMERGENCY ONLY, PLEASE DIAL "911"
• Non-Emergency police services, please dial (575) 388-8840 (Grant County Dispatch) at any time
• For Police Records, please dial (575) 574-0100, select/press 2
• For Civil Process Services, please dial (575) 574-0100, select/press 3
• For the Receptionist, please dial (575) 574-0100, select/press 0
Thank you for your patience while the remodeling was completed.