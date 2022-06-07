Primary results as of 8:35 p.m. 060722

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 07 June 2022 07 June 2022

2022 Primary Election results

By Mary Alice Murphy

On the Grant County level, District 1 Commissioner Chris Ponce has no challenger in either party. He will be the only candidate for the position on the ballot in November.

District 2 Commissioner incumbent Javier C. Salas trails his challenger Eloy H. Medina. The winner will face Republican Armando D. Aguilera in November.

For Grant County Sheriff the only race is in the Democratic primary. With precincts only partially reporting, Sheriff Frank Gomez trails Raul D. Villanueva.

In the County Assessor position the only one on the general election ballot will be Misty A. Trujillo.

Incumbent Probate Judge Mary Ann Sedillo is unchallenged, so she will be on the general election ballot.

On the state level, the Republican Party has announced that Mark Ronchetti will be the party's candidate for governor in November. With only 10 percent of statewide votes counted so far, Rebecca Dow leads Greg Zanetti, but neither has enough to pass Ronchetti. Jay C. Block is in fourth, and Ethel Maharg is in distant fifth place. Incumbent Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has no one running against her in the Democrat primary. The Libertarian candidate will be Karen Evette Bedonie.

For Lt. Gov. Democrat Howie Morales has no competitor. On the Republican side, so far Ant L. Thornton is ahead of Peggy L. Muller-Aragón, with Travis Steven Sanchez to be the Libertarian challenger.

For Secretary of State, Democrat Maggie Toulouse Oliver will face Republican Audrey Trujillo and Libertarian Mayna Erika Myers in November.

For Attorney General, Democrats Brian S. Colón and Raúl Torrez are battling it out with Torrez leading at this point. The winner will face Republican Jeremy Michael Gay in November.

In the Democrat primary for state auditor, Zackary A. Quintero and Joseph M. Maestas are neck and neck. The winner will face Libertarian Robert Jason Vaillancourt, write in, if he receives any votes.

For State Treasurer, Democrat Laura M Montoya leads Heather R. Benavidez, by a few percentage points. The winner will face Republican Harry B. Montoya in November.

For Commissioner of Public Lands, incumbent Democrat Stephanie Garcia Richard will face Republican Jefferson L. Byrd in the General Election.

For the federal District 2 race, incumbent Republican Yvette Herrell faced no challenger. In the general election, although final numbers are not in, Democrat Gabriel Vasquez leads his challenger by a large margin.

On the legislative level for District 39 in the Democrat race, at this time, Rodolpho "Rudy" Martinez slightly leads Karen C. Whitlock.

In the District 39 race on the Republican side, incumbent Luis Terrazas had no challenger in the race, so he will face the winner of the Democratic primary in November.

[Editor's Note: Should results change dramatically, I will post an update this evening. Otherwise, the final results will be posted tomorrow.]

