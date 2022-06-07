By Mary Alice Murphy

The first item on the Grant County Commission special meeting agenda was a public hearing to address the extreme and severe drought in the county and what restrictions should be put on the sale and use of fireworks.

District 1 Commissioner and Chair Chris Ponce swore in the first to testify, Kit Johnson, director of operations for the Bowlin Travel Centers.

"We own and operate the Continental Divide Trail site down in southern Grant County on I-10," Johnson said. "I am here specifically to address the sale of fireworks. I would like to give you a little history. By the way, we certainly support the ban of aerial fireworks in the northern part of Grant County. We know you're in a drought. In southern Grant County, Luna County and Doña Ana County, we're in a drought all the time. Back in 2001, one of the then three commissioners was a gentleman by the name of Henry Torres. Henry called me and asked me to relinquish selling fireworks. According to state statute, we didn't have to, but out of respect and regard for Henry, we went ahead and withdrew from selling fireworks at that time. About 10 miles of Grant County flops over Interstate 10. We are directly in the middle of that stretch. By the nature of our business, we sell primarily to tourists. I would be hard pressed to find someone from Grant County who actually bought something from us down there. If someone would want to buy fireworks from us, they would have to travel through Lordsburg or through Deming to get to us. Fireworks are for sale in both towns. Henry recognized that and wanted to partner with us. We've been in business since 1912, so we're as old as New Mexico is. We live here, we consider ourselves patrons of New Mexico. Fireworks represent between 20 and 25 percent of our overall sales. Given that Grant County residents don't really trade with us for geographic reasons, Henry and I worked on part of the ordinance that you see in front of you, where we agreed to sell aerial and other fireworks only to non-county residents. We have never sold aerials or any other fireworks to Grant County residents. No matter who you are, we card you to provide some evidence of where you live. If you live anywhere in Grant County, we will refrain from selling you any aerial fireworks, although we will sell you fireworks that are allowed by state statute. We want to protect what's going on in Grant County as well. That arrangement has worked out extremely well for us over the years, 21 years at this point."

District 4 Commissioner Billy Billings said he left a copy of the ordinance with Mr. Johnson. "On page 2, it talks about specialty retailers. He contacted me, because I am his commissioner. You also have an email from our attorney, Ben Young. He suggested we ask county staff."

Ponce read the part about the sale of aerial fireworks by specialty retailers along the I-10 corridor only to non-residents of Grant County.

Interim County Manager Randy Villa was also sworn in at Young's request.

"I had conversations with Mr. Johnson," Villa said. "I believe where he is located is a safe spot. He is paying a fee to the state of New Mexico to sell fireworks. Most people from here will go to Lordsburg or Deming or Willcox. He's just another vendor on the interstate."

District 5 Commissioner Harry Browne had a question for Young.

"We have an ordinance in place and both the ordinance, and the proclamation require a declaration of drought. The proclamation keeps the ordinance in place and doesn't affect Bowlin?"

Young said Section 8 of the ordinance adopts the same process as state statute. "The proclamation you passed two weeks ago bans all fireworks sales and could override portions of the ordinance. The county has the option to extend the proclamation or extend the ordinance."

Browne said the ordinance does not allow the ban of ground and the display fireworks. He asked Johnson if Bowlin sold those.

Johnson said he does sell the ground fireworks and display fireworks usually are bought by municipalities who will do a big fireworks shows.

Browne asked if Johnson had recommendations on language in the proclamation.

"Dona Ana County permanently banned all fireworks' use," Johnson said. "But with our input, they created an ordinance quite similar to your ordinance that maintains safety."

Johnson said the first part of the proclamation concerned him. "My recommendation would be to put in the recital area a whereas citing the section on specialty retailers, such as Bowlin. Then reference it again in the declaration section that you include specialty retailers along interstate highways."

The public hearing closed, and Young recommended the change that Johnson indicated and that sales of banned fireworks could only be to non-residents of Grant County. "Instead of No. 6, we will reference Section 3.8.3 of the ordinance."

Browne asked if the reference could be added to No. 1 in the ordinance "so people don't call us."

Young agreed that it was a good idea.

Browne said, as he has said many more times before, that discussions like this "continue to show the need to have searchable ordinances on the county's website. We need a database where people can search."

District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards asked what it would take to acquire a copy of all recorded ordinances.

Villa said that process has started, with the Planning Department working on it.

Planning and Community Development Department Director Priscilla Shoup said there are some in a share file, "all that we have found so far."

County Clerk Marisa Castrillo said the Manager's Office should have all the ordinances. "And they can search them."

Edwards asked if a person could go to the Clerk's Office website and search.

Castrillo said: "You have to know what you're looking for, and you have to know when it was recorded."

Edwards wondered if it would be possible to get a contractor to do it.

Administrative Assistant Kevin Hubbs said the county manager did talk to IT about it. "It is being worked on."

Edwards asked for a report on progress at the next meeting.

Under public input, Chris Lemming, Silver City Recycles president and a building contractor, said according to the EPA, up to 25 percent of materials in landfills is food waste, which decays to methane, which is flammable and more deadly than CO2. "Food waste can be turned into highly effective compost and woody material into biochar. The Silver City Carboneers and Climate Corps is working on a business for a county-wide composting operation."

Two items on the special meeting agenda were discussion items.

The first, led by Shoup, addressed CDBG (Community Block Development Grant) projects and public input. "We held three public hearings and had no one attend. We need to send the letter of interest in applying for CDBG funding by next week. "The request asks for vaulted toilets and pavilion improvements at Bataan Memorial Park. We can use the $450,000 capital outlay we received as match."

She noted that the limit on CDBG funding is $750,000. "We can apply every other year after we show completion of our current project. And we can only apply for one project at a time."

District 2 Commissioner Javier "Harvey" Salas said he had spoken to Shoup. "We wanted to make it a logical project. This is the next logical step for the park."

Edwards added up the available funding. "With $450,000 in capital outlay and a potential of $750,000 from CDBG, that's $1.2 million. What can we do with that?"

Shoup said it could include improvements to the bathrooms and to more shade structures.

"So, we would have no problem spending $1.2 million?" Edwards asked.

"That is correct," Shoup said.

Edwards said in a recent retreat, the idea had come up to use the pavilion as an emergency shelter. "I want to think about the roll-up doors."

Salas asked if ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funding could be used for an emergency shelter.

Shoup said: "Once we get the scope of work and a preliminary plan, and when we know how much CDBG funding we get, we can make that decision."

Edwards said she would prefer not to use ARPA funding for the pavilion.

Shoup said the county also received $50,000 in junior money, which can be used for maintenance at Bataan Park. "I don't recall if it is recurring."

Browne noted that when Rep. Luis Terrazas sought the funding, it was with the intent of it being recurring.

Shoup said she wasn't sure if it could be used for staffing. "I will find out if we are receiving the funding and if it is recurring. We have to have one more meeting to move forward." [It was set for June 6.] "And then we need a resolution at the June 23 meeting for the application in August."

The next discussion item was on the fiscal year 2023 preliminary budget.

Villa said he had reviewed it and saw no need for major changes.

Financial Officer Linda Vasquez said some amendments to the FY 2023 budget saw some increases in the preliminary budget. "We separated the compensating tax from the gross receipts tax, and found a $250,000 increase. We also updated the column of total activity to the end of April." She noted that the Commissioners' Fund had more than $50,000, which included paying for the Extension Office funding. "There has been an increase in extension funding across the state. She asked for an additional $15,000 plus a 5 percent increase."

To a comment from Edwards that since the last agent, Judy O'Loughlin, retired, the office has not had an agent. [Editor's Note: As of June 1, the office has a new agent.] Because of a lack of knowledge on the issue, the item was tabled.

Ponce asked Vasquez to determine what had rolled over to the extension office from the previous year. Browne asked for a report on the projected activity and whether the staff will spend it all, and "I question where it has been spent."

Edwards said the office should have 11 months of salary left over.

Browne opined that perhaps the office was saving elsewhere and spending county money.

Vasquez continued her report and said Hidalgo Medical Services is requesting an increase up to $97,000. "We give them $40,000, which includes contractual services for insurance."

Browne asked about the large increase for the JPPO (Juvenile Probation and Parole Office), which "I assume is because they are fully staffed?"

Edwards noted that the county wasn't budgeting for JPPO during Covid, because the office wasn't doing services.

Browne noted that most of the carry-overs go back into the General Fund.

On the Manager's Department budget, Vasquez said the salary line item includes a deputy county manager of operations, a human resources assistant, and an emergency manager. "This item removes the assistant emergency manager."

Ponce said he thought they should remove the deputy county manager but add a human resources assistant to full-time, not part-time.

Edwards asked about the HR position. "Are we still counting some of that position as working in other things, in addition to HR, such as answering phones?"

Villa said he wasn't sure, but "we are hiring for HR, and the person can assist, but HR should be the focus."

Edwards also asked about an administrative assistant for the county manager and why it did not seem to be in the budget.

Ponce said some of those the county hires can do other jobs, but "when we lost Bernadette and then Taysha as administrative assistants, we lost a lot. I think if we take out the deputy county manager, we could address these other positions."

Salas asked how much a full-time HR assistant would cost.

"About $51,000," Vasquez replied.

After more discussion, commissioners recommended a full-time HR assistance, getting rid of the deputy county manager, and keeping the emergency manager position to be filled, with 25 percent of the salary paid by the state.

Ponce noted that if the deputy county manager had been budgeted the past two years, but not filled, the money could be used for the HR position, an animal control officer and an increase in airport staff salaries.

Vasquez reminded the commissioners that what was before them is the preliminary budget, which will be reviewed before the final budget in July.

Edwards recommended leaving the deputy county manager position's $90,000 as a placeholder, which could be moved around before the final budget.

Browne said it needed to be removed now, because it gives the county manager authority to hire a deputy county manager.

Vasquez noted that one column in the preliminary budget is reserved for unbudgeted items.

Villa said: "As acting county manager, I can tell you we desperately need an executive assistant. I think it critical, because Kevin is struggling to do three jobs."

Billings agreed and said: "We need an executive assistant now rather than later."

Vasquez said she would put the deputy manager funding into the reserve for unfunded budget items. "I will leave in the extension office funding until further discussion."

The next item of the preliminary budget was the Maintenance Department.

Edwards asked how the county was identifying the parks to maintain.

Villa said the county has lots of parks and named several of them.

Edwards noted they would be included in the Outdoor Recreation Plan to take care of trails as well as parks. "It could be our in-kind match."

Salas asked if the Maintenance Department was having trouble keeping up.

Villa said the department just hired an electrician, Benjamin Franklin. "We are heading in the right direction, but another staff person would help. We will make sure parks are a priority. We have vehicles, but another wouldn't hurt."

Browne asked if another full-time position could cut overtime costs.

Villa said the department needs overtime funding for weekend events. "Sometimes, they are called out outside of regular hours."

Browne suggested a new position could include weekends, and Ponce said it would have to be in the job description.

"In initial interviews, we make sure they understand that their duties include call outs and weekends," Villa said.

Vasquez next addressed the Treasurer's Department. She said the $6,000 for upgrading equipment would be replaced with ARPA dollars.

She said the Elections Bureau was about the same, except for an insurance increase.

Browne said the Assessor's Office shows a vacant position and two vacant appraiser positions. "Are they included in the budget?" Vasquez said they are.

Addressing law enforcement, Vasquez said the budget includes a full-time animal control officer, who will serve in the Sheriff's Department at the rate of a deputy salary. She said the court security officer position would be raised to $15 an hour, and a few increases in the Sheriff's Department were included due to the step plan.

Ponce said he wanted to honor the Sheriff's Department for including the full-time animal control officer as part of their office, so a deputy would not be needed except in an emergency.

Fleet Maintenance was the next budget item. Vasquez said the budget remained basically the same.

The Finance Department is a new department, but it is using funding already set aside for the activities it performs.

The IT Department would have increases over the prior year due to a new position and bringing the IT director up to par with other department directors.

In General Services, the postage item is decreased based on actual activity.

The Probate Judge budget remains the same.

The Planning Department budget includes a full-time position for a code enforcement officer.

"That's it for the General Fund," Vasquez said. "It totals $11,892,301, with $14 million total revenues and transfers out. We have a $2 million reserve and a $213,000 surplus."

The Road Department has major changes to raise some labor positions to truck driver positions. "Joe Grijalva continues as Acting Road Superintendent."

Billings asked how many vacancies the Road Department has.

Vasquez replied: "Only two to my knowledge."

The expenditures budgeted for the Road Department are $649,000, with revenue of $985,000, transfers in of $717,000 and a required reserve.

The Airport fund includes an increase of 50 cents per hour for three certified employees. Villa said they are compensated when they receive their certification, which they are working on now.

The Detention Center has a building maintenance increase of $4,500. The department received $10,500 capital outlay for handheld radios and computers. They have $22,114 for a contract to monitor inmates. The budget includes a $78,000 increase for housing inmates in other facilities where they are transferred from here.

Ponce asked for some training for the commissioners on why the Detention Center has to send inmates away for housing. There has to be a plan for dealing with these recurring bills.

Edwards said it would be helpful to know if it's a human resources issue or a building issue.

Salas said it is his understanding that the jail has space. "I would like an explanation."

Vasquez said the Shooting Range officer will retire in September. One of the transfer stations will also have a retirement but it has a replacement. She said she will make changes, but "I ask for approval for the preliminary budget so I can submit it by the deadline this week."

The commissioners approved adopting the FY2023 preliminary budget as amended in discussions.

The next resolution addressed the publication of a notice of intent to adopt the refunding of 2014 bonds at a lower rate. Mark Valenzuela of Bosque Advisors said he would like for the commissioners to pass the NOI in June for an ordinance that "allows us to move forward to refund the bonds by a minimum of a 3 percent savings. If we can get them down to 2.5 percent, that would equal a 3 percent savings from your current rate. Right now, the market is uncertain, but this would authorize us to move forward to get you savings."

Browne asked how it related to the property tax mill rate.

Valenzuela explained it was a gross receipts tax issue, not a property tax issue. "I would like to come back to discuss the potential of up to $6 million in bonds remaining in the current mill rate."

Commissioners approved the resolution.

Commissioner approved a resolution to authorize acceptance of airport aid for runway maintenance.

They also approved a resolution authorizing the acceptance of ARPA funding from New Mexico for fuel farm construction at the airport.

Villa explained that it was 100 percent state funded with the state ARPA funds. "We went out to bid and it was too high or no response. Sometimes, it hard to get funding for this, so we need this funding."

Commissioners also approved state ARPA funding for an aircraft rescue and firefighting truck at the airport.

The also approved a resolution declaring support for a county-wide composting project.

No commissioners had reports and they went into executive session to discuss the county manager's office.

