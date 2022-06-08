Grant County Races
District 1 Commissioner
Chris Ponce – D – 616 votes – 100%
District 2 Commissioner
Democratic primary
Eloy H. Medina – D – 360 votes – 52%
Javier C. Salas -D - 326 votes – 48%
Republican primary
Armando D. Aguilera – R – 247 votes - 100%
Sheriff
Frank L Gomez -D – 1514 votes 44%
Raul D. Villanueva -D – 1939 – 56%
State Races
District 39 Representative
Democratic primary
Karen Whitlock – 1678 votes – 49%
Rodolpho "Rudy" Martinez – 1770 votes – 51%
Republican Primary
Luis M Terrazas – 1897 votes – 100%
Governor - Grant County Results Statewide Results
Democratic primary
Michelle Lujan Grisham – 2995 votes- 100% 124,189 votes -100%
Republican primary
Jay C. Block - 112 votes – 5% 12,388 votes – 11%
Rebecca L. Dow – 1056 – 54% 18,105 votes – 15%
Gregory Joseph Zanetti - 98 votes – 5% 16,292 votes - 14%
Ethel R. Maharg – 25 votes 1% 1,828 votes - 2%
Mark V. Ronchetti – 633 votes – 33% 68,270 votes – 58%
Libertarian
Karen Evette Bedonie – 21 votes 100% 967 votes - 94%
Ginger G. Grider (write in) – 0 votes 65 votes – 6%
Lt. Governor
Democratic primary
Howie C. Morales – 3073 votes – 100% 116,286 – 100%
Republican primary
Ant L. Thornton – 1121 votes- 63% 64,026 votes - 60%
Peggy L. Muller-Aragon – 654 votes – 3% 43,188 votes - 40%
Federal
NM Congressional District 2
Democratic primary
Gabriel Vasquez - 2670 votes 81% 23,896 votes -76%
Darshan Nilesh Patel – 588 votes 18% 7487 votes - 24%
Republican primary
Yvette Herrell – 1703 votes 100% 28,567 votes – 100%