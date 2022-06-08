KINGSTON –Due to the Black wildfire, an additional road closure is in place.
NM 152 will be closed beginning June 9, 2022, at 8 a.m., from mileposts 40 (Kingston) to milepost 15 (San Lorenzo). No entry will be allowed.
CONTINUED CLOSURE:
NM 59 "Beaverhead Rd." will remain closed to traffic from Forest Road 150 to New Mexico Highway 52 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. to provide safety for firefighters working along the roadway. Roadway will reopen to traffic between the hours of 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m.
