Acres: 296,895 acres

Location: 31 miles NW of Truth or Consequences

Containment: 45%

Personnel: 905

Start Date: Friday, May 13, 2022

Cause: Human-caused, under investigation

Fuels: Timber and tall grass

Structures Lost: 2

Community Meeting Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Black Range Lodge in Kingston, NM.

Road Closures: UPDATE on road closures, NM 152, beginning June 9, 2022, is closed from San Lorenzo (milepost 15) to Kingston (milepost 40). NM Hwy 59 will remain closed to traffic from Forest Road 150 to NM Hwy 52 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. to provide safety for firefighters working along the roadway. The NM Hwy 59 will be open to traffic between the hours of 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. A portion of the Gila National Forest affected by the fire has been closed.

To learn about the current evacuation status for the Black Fire, please access the real-time, interactive evacuation map. or contact your local jurisdiction’s emergency management agencies.

As the Southwestern monsoon season draws nearer, thunderstorms are forecast for the next few days. These storms will increase relative humidity levels but are also expected to bring strong, gusty wind and dry lightning.

Suppression operations on the Black Fire include activities, such as: construction of hand line and dozer line; structure protection in the Ladder Ranch and Percha Creek areas; chipping operations in Kingston; and patrolling the fire area. Aluminum wrap has been placed on the Carbonite cabin and chipping operations are complete along the existing containment lines.

A new fire camp is being established to the east of Hillsboro and the fire camps in Winston and Kingston will be closed. This allows for firefighters working in this area to have a shorter drive time, thereby providing safety for our firefighters.

Aircraft are supporting a unique mission to transport Gila trout from Diamond creek to relocate outside of the fire area.

Weather: The winds will become more terrain driven as high pressure moves into the region. There is a chance of thunderstorms over the fire in the afternoon, followed by higher maximum relative humidity. Thunderstorms will continue into the weekend.

Aviation Restrictions: The Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) which restricts non-fire aircraft over the Black Fire has been expanded to the south and east. This includes civilian drones. Unauthorized aircraft in the area can ground firefighting aircraft, hinder firefighting efforts, and can also result in criminal charges for the offender.

Fire Restrictions: Know Before You Go! The public can obtain current state and federal fire restriction information across New Mexico at NM Fire Info | Fire Restrictions or at NM Forestry Division state-wide fire restrictions: https://www.emnrd.nm.gov/sfd/find-current-fire-restrictions/

