ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Alexander M.M. Uballez, United States Attorney for the District of New Mexico, announced today that a federal jury returned a guilty verdict on Sergio Ruiz, 57, of Columbus, New Mexico, on June 8. The jury convicted Ruiz on one count each of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams and more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute 500 grams and more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine, and importation of 500 grams and more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine into the United States. Ruiz will remain in custody pending sentencing, which has not been scheduled.

A federal grand jury indicted Ruiz on March 23. According to the indictment and other court records, on April 28, 2021, Ruiz attempted to cross into the United States at the Columbus Port of Entry, coming from Palomas, Chihuahua, Mexico. Ruiz, a regular crosser at Columbus, was carrying a large amount of cinder blocks and two 55-gallon drums, and was directed to the secondary inspection area. A scan revealed an anomaly in the spare tire, prompting inspection by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) canine unit that resulted in a positive alert.

CBP officers removed and inspected the spare tire. Inside the tire, inspectors found five packages containing a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine. The total weight of the five packages was 20.8 kilograms (45.76 pounds).

Ruiz faces a minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and CBP investigated this case. Assistant United States Attorneys Joni Autrey Stahl and Randy M. Castellano are prosecuting the case.