The Adam Fire is at 40 acres, but because an air tanker, likely gathering retardant at the Grant County Airport, is reportedly fighting it, as are at least one crew and a truck, perhaps it will soon be contained.
It is approximately 7.5 miles from the Catwalk Recreation area and about 12 miles north of the Gila Cliff Dwellings, according to Google Earth. It seemingly began in an old burn scar, likely the Whitewater-Baldy complex of 2012, which once had the record for the largest fire in the state.
The record for the largest fire in the state is now the Calf Canyon Fire, which began from a Forest Service pile burn that got out of control. Calf Canyon stands today at 319, 841 acres, with 67 percent containment. It pushed Whitewater-Baldy, at more than 297,000 acres to second place, but the Black Fire has beat out Whitewater-Baldy for second place, with 300,336 acres.