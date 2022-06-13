Red Flag Winds / Transfer of Command

Acres: 311,692 acres

Location: 31 miles NW of Truth or Consequences

Containment: 47%

Personnel: 1019

Start Date: Friday, May 13, 2022

Cause: Human-caused, under investigation

Fuels: Timber and tall grass

Structures Lost: 5

Road Closure: NM 152 is currently closed, from mileposts 40 (Kingston) to milepost 15 (San Lorenzo). No entry will be allowed. A portion of the Gila National Forest affected by the fire has been closed.

To learn about the current evacuation status for the Black Fire, please access the real-time, interactive evacuation map. or contact your local jurisdiction's emergency management agencies.

On Tuesday, June 14 at 6:00 a.m., Transfer of Command will occur from Southwest Area Incident Management Team 3, Incident Commander Lance Elmore to Southwest Area Incident Management Team 4, Incident Commander Aaron Hulburd.

Today, red flag winds are expected while hot and dry conditions persist with single digit humidity levels.

Firefighters are using direct (creating hand line against the fire's edge) and indirect (building fire line using bulldozers and existing roads out ahead of the fire) tactics to fully suppress the fire. No fire growth has been reported in the Hermosa, Seco Creek, and Round Mountain areas for the past few days and these areas will be monitored and patrolled. Firefighters are working along the edge of the fire to create a containment line within Mineral Creek to Frank's Mountain and Apache Creek. Firefighters are also creating hand and dozer line near Iron Road. Steady growth is expected on the south side of the fire in East Canyon, crest of the Black Range northwest of Hillsboro Mountain and Granite Mountain. The majority of any visible smoke is from fuels burning in the interior parts of the fire. Aerial resources will be used to assist firefighters on the ground as the weather conditions allow. Unmanned Aerial Systems are being used at night to patrol the fire to locate hot spots.

Weather: Red Flag Warning 12:00 p.m. through 8:00 p.m. Strong winds are expected today and breezy conditions Tuesday afternoon. There will be a slight chance of dry thunderstorms today, with dry conditions Tuesday and Wednesday. Warm to hot temperatures, low day time relative humidities and lowering night-time RH recoveries will occur through Wednesday. Moisture moves back into the area Thursday into the upcoming weekend, for an increased chance of thunderstorms.

Aviation Restrictions: The Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) which restricts non-fire aircraft over the Black Fire has been expanded to the south, east, and west. This includes civilian drones. Unauthorized aircraft in the area can ground firefighting aircraft, hinder firefighting efforts, and can also result in criminal charges for the offender.

Fire Restrictions: Know Before You Go! The public can obtain current state and federal fire restriction information across New Mexico at NM Fire Info | Fire Restrictions or at NM Forestry Division state-wide fire restrictions: https://www.emnrd.nm.gov/sfd/find-current-fire-restrictions/

More Information:

• InciWeb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8103/

• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GilaNForest

• New Mexico Fire information: https://nmfireinfo.com/

• Twitter: https://twitter.com/gilanforest

• New Mexico Road Information: www.nmroads.com/

• Smoke Outlook Report: https://outlooks.airfire.org/outlook/dde9ec52

• Sierra County: https://www.sierraco.org/department/emergency-management/

• Catron County: https://www.catroncounty.us/departments/fire_chief/

• Grant County: https://grantcountynm.gov/departments/emergency-management/

• Firewise: https://www.emnrd.nm.gov/sfd/fire-prevention-programs/firewise-usa/