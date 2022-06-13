Man steals pistol and gets caught

By Roger Lanse

Silver City Police Department officers were called to the Motel 6 on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at about 7:10 p.m. in reference to a criminal trespass warning call. When officers arrived, according to an SCPD incident report, they found Carl Edwards, 27, homeless, standing in front of the east doorway. The Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority advised officers that Edwards had an indefinite criminal trespass warning for Motel 6 and also an active warrant.

According to the report, Edwards was placed under arrest for the warrant, handcuffed, and searched. During the search, a black SAR 9mm semi-automatic pistol was located tucked in his waistband and concealed by his shirt, along with a box of Blazer 9mm cartridges and a magazine with ten 9mm cartridges in his right front pocket, and a crowbar in the left front pocket of his pants. The firearm was discovered to have been stolen during a break-in the night before from Cramm Construction on Ranch Club Road.

Edwards was transported to SCPD for paperwork and then booked into the Grant County Detention Center. According to GCDC staff, Edwards remains in jail as of June 13 on a $1,000 bond for the bench warrant and a $2,000 bond for carrying a deadly weapon.

