Silver City -- An $10 million settlement agreement has been reached between The Town of Silver City and the family of Nikki Bascom, a Silver City resident who was murdered in April 2016 by her former partner, Mark Contreras, who was a Silver City police officer at the time of the murder.

Announcing the settlement at Tuesday's regular town council meeting, Town Manager Alex Brown again offered condolences to the Bascom family and highlighted the steps that have been taken by the Silver City Police Department (SCPD) to prevent any family from experiencing the anguish suffered by Ms. Bascom's family.

SCPD, now under a completely new administration led by Chief of Police Freddie Portillo, has undergone major educational, cultural and policy changes to avoid any similar tragedy in the future. Chief Portillo, a 16-year veteran of the department, explained that the Town hired Daigle Law Firm in February of 2018, which specializes in constitutional policing case law and civil liability, to review every department policy and recommend changes.

Chief Portillo said although the revisions were extensive, a key policy difference now requires SCPD to call on state police should any SCPD officer break the law, and for a SCPD officer to make the arrest if an outside agency is unable to respond. The department's internal affairs officer, Capt. Melinda Hobbs, is required to investigate. Capt. Hobbs has received specialized internal affairs training, provided by Daigle.

"There is absolutely no ambiguity if such a situation were to, God forbid, ever arise again," said Chief Portillo. "No one, absolutely no one, is above the law. I am confident that our policy revisions, in combination with more extensive and advanced training in handling domestic violence cases, as well as our requirement that officers receive regular mental health counseling, will help us avoid tragedies such as this. Our officers understand that they will be held accountable if they have information about a fellow officer, or see any evidence of mental instability and they don't report it. We've made it safe for officers to take care of their mental health."

The State of New Mexico requires that police officers receive training in domestic violence cases, and SCPD Corporal Tony Flores is a certified domestic violence instructor, who is required to maintain state certification through continued education. "Having Corporal Flores in this role allows us to exceed state training standards in domestic violence," added Chief Portillo. "Officer Flores is also an active member of El Refugio's Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Task Force, which gives the department direct feedback and insights from the domestic and sexual violence prevention community."

SCPD officers are also required to wear body cameras anytime they interact with the public, added Chief Portillo. Department supervisors conduct weekly, random audits of the uneditable video tapes to improve police-community interactions, create training opportunities, and prevent performance issues from escalating.

"Although there is no amount of money in the world that could ever make up for such a devastating loss, I am hopeful that the significant changes implemented by SCPD and the settlement provides some closure to Ms. Bascom's family."

Brown went on to explain that the New Mexico Self Insurers' Fund, the insurance pool of the New Mexico Municipal League (NMML), only notified town officials in late October 2021 of the severity of the claim. Brown immediately consulted with the NMML attorney for the Town, met with town councilors, who were officially briefed in closed session during the regular November 23, 2021 town council meeting, and quickly moved forward to complete the settlement agreement.

The bulk of the settlement will be paid for by the issuance and sale of a bond in the amount of $7.6 million, plus $1.4 in general fund reserves and $1 million from the New Mexico Self Insurance Fund.

"This is a very big settlement for a small town," said Brown. "Fortunately, revenues are up, and because our credit rating as a town is exceptional, I expect to negotiate a very low interest rate on the bonds. I'm pleased to say that our financial future is strong."