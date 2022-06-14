Black Fire June 14, 2022 Daily Update 

Published: 14 June 2022 14 June 2022

Southwest Area Type 2 Incident Management Team 4 Assumes  Command of Black Fire 

 312,519 acres 
Start Date: Friday, May 13, 2022 
Cause: Human-caused, under investigation 
Containment: 47% 
Total personnel: 1,019 
31 miles NW of Truth or Consequences 
Fuels: Timber and tall grass 

Highlights: The Southwest Area Type 2 Incident Management Team 4, led by Incident Commander Aaron Hulburd, assumed command of the Black Fire at 6:00 AM this morning, Tuesday, May 14, 2022. Southwest Team 4 will continue the full suppression strategy implemented by Southwest Team 3 over the previous weeks.  

 To learn about the current evacuation status for the Black Fire, please access the real-time, interactive evacuation map or contact your local emergency management office for Sierra CountyCatron County, and Grant County

Operations: As Team 4 assumes command, firefighters will develop additional strategies to fully contain the fire while protecting valuable resources in the area. Crews are working along the fire's edge near Seco Creek, Round Mountain, and Animas Creek to directly suppress the fire. Based on observed fire behavior, firefighters may strategically ignite interior vegetation to produce a low intensity fire that moves more slowly toward control lines. This strategy helps to rob the main fire of fuel, so it is less likely to gain intensity and spread beyond the established control lines. Firefighters continue to observe hot spots in Animas Creek due to heavy fuels in this area. Crews have completed preparation activities to remove vegetation along the North Percha Road along with structure protection efforts in Kingston. Fire crews continue chipping operations along Highway 152 in the event the fire advances towards this road. Firefighters are working in the areas of Rocky Canyon, Bloodgood Place, and Forest Service Roads 151 and 152 to locate and extinguish any heat near the edge of the fire. No new fire starts have been detected within the Temporary Flight Restriction over the Black Fire area. 

 Weather: Dry and breezy afternoon conditions are expected through Wednesday, especially today. Hot temperatures and low humidity will also occur through Wednesday. Moisture moves back into the area Thursday into the upcoming weekend as chances for thunderstorms increase. Thunderstorms will initially start off dry but should become more wet as we work into the weekend. 

 Closures: Highway 152 is currently closed from milepost 40 (Kingston) to milepost 15 (San Lorenzo). No public entry is allowed. A portion of the Gila National Forest affected by the fire has been closed. 

Restrictions: Know Before You Go! The public can obtain current state and federal fire restriction information across New Mexico at NM Fire Info | Fire Restrictions or NM Forestry Division state-wide fire restrictions

Safety: The health and safety of firefighters and the public is always the top priority. Members of the public should stay away from Black Fire operations. A Temporary Flight Restriction is in place over the Black Fire area, which includes unmanned aircraft, or drones. More information on the dangers drones pose to wildland firefighting aircraft and personnel on the ground can be found at: https://www.nifc.gov/drones/ 

 Smoke: Smoke from the Black Fire may be visible in the surrounding areas of Mimbres, Kingston, Hillsboro, and San Lorenzo, NM. Smoke-sensitive individuals and people with respiratory problems or heart disease are encouraged to take precautionary measures. Information on air quality and protecting your health can be found at the New Mexico Department of Health Environmental Public Health Tracking website: nmtracking.org. An interactive smoke map at https://fire.airnow.gov/ allows you to zoom into your area to see the latest smoke conditions. For additional information, please view the Black Fire Smoke Report

 Fire updates are posted on InciWeb and NM Fire Information. 




