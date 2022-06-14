Domestic dispute at the Drifter

Category: Front Page News
Published: 14 June 2022

By Roger Lanse

On Sunday, June 12, 2022, at about 3:07 p.m., the Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority received a call from the Drifter Motel in reference to a domestic disturbance advising that a female was heard yelling, "Call the cops," from one of their rooms. The caller stated it sounded physical inside the room. According to a Silver City Police Department incident report, when officers arrived seconds later, they made contact with the victim, a 55-year-old female residing at the motel, the suspect, and two male witnesses.

The victim told officers, the report said, she was involved in a domestic disturbance with her boyfriend of seven years, Demetrio Lucero, 56, also of the motel, whose advances that day were not wanted by the victim. The victim stated that Lucero had recently returned from Mesilla Valley Medical Center in Las Cruces and was "worse than before." They began to argue, the victim stated, according to the report, and Lucero physically restrained her from leaving the room. She said she yelled for help and hit and scratched Lucero to get him to release her. The victim refused medical attention.

Lucero told officers the argument was about the victim accusing him of cheating on her. Officers noted Lucero had a cut on the bridge of his nose and scratch marks on his chest. He said the cut was two days old and the marks on his chest were from the victim scratching him.

The two male witnesses stated, the report said, they heard the victim yelling for help to get Lucero off her and then the victim came out of the room.

Lucero has been charged with false imprisonment; battery on a household member; interference with communication; and resisting, evading, or obstructing a peace officer.

Lucero was arrested, handcuffed with hands in front, as he was complaining of rotator cuff damage to his shoulders, and transported to SCPD for paperwork. While in the booking cell at SCPD, officers heard a gagging sound coming from that cell. When they investigated they found Lucero attempting to choke himself with the drawstring from the pajama pants he was wearing. Officers were able to cut the string and EMS was called. While waiting for EMS, officers handcuffed Lucero's arms behind his back, which Lucero tried to prevent, to keep him from injuring himself further.

EMS arrived and after checking on Lucero, officers transported him to Gila Regional Medical Center for additional medical treatment and then to the Grant County Detention Center for booking. Lucero was released the next day, Monday, June 13, under an unsecured bond of $8,000, according to GCDC staff.

