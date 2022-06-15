By Lynn Janes

The Village of Santa Clara held its regular meeting June 9, 2022. Mayor Richard Bauch called the meeting to order and led the Pledge of Allegiance. Mayor Pro Tem Albert Esparza, trustees, Arnold Lopez and Peter Erickson also attended. Trustee Olga Amador did not attend.

The council approved the agenda for the meeting with one change. Mayor Bauch wanted to move the proclamation honoring Mario Kirker to after the mayor's report. He said it would be a long meeting and he didn't want him to have to wait.

The council approved the minutes from the April 28, 2022, meeting.

The council approved the monthly department reports from April and May. Bauch commented on how well the code enforcement had done its report.

Mayor's report.

Bauch said they had recently opened the splash park for the schools only. He reported to the council that a number of the kids had sent them thank you cards for doing this. He did comment that they had to close the splash park due to the shutdown of electricity while some work took place with the new bridge and might be that way for a few days.

Proclamations

The village of Santa Clara presented Mario Kirker with a proclamation recognizing him for his bravery in serving in WWII. He was born in Santa Rita in 1925 and moved to Santa Clara as a young boy. He joined the Navy in 1943 and trained at Farragut Navel Training and then reported to Maryland and became part of the amphibious force as a diesel mechanic. The ship went to the Pacific Theater and Kirker is credited with saving the lives of some of his crew members. Kirker thanked the mayor and said it was an honor. Thomas Caddel added in that Kirker had served as police chief, night marshal and trustee in Santa Clara. [Author's note to readers Mr. Kirker is included in a book called God's Umbrella: Southwest New Mexico World War II Survivors by Mary Alice Murphy about WWII veterans in Grant County.]

New business

The council approved the award RFP (request for proposal) 2021-2022 fiscal year audit to Stone, McGee and Co., CPA in the amount of $28,400.00. Bauch commented that they had been used for a few years and by law could only use them for eight years and then the village had to change to another CPA.

The council approved a non-binding agreement with Freeport McMoRan Chino Inc. concerning water rights, wells, and access. Bauch said this has been something that mayors in the mining district have been working on for a while, as part of the Grant County Regional Water Association whose purpose is to create a regional water plan due to everyone's concern about future water issues. The process got put on hold due to the Hurley well field not being able to provide enough for Hurley much less any of the other municipalities. Freeport recognized the water needs and has offered Hurley 200-acre feet of water rights and easement to drill on Freeport land. This would make a total of 450-acre feet offered to the mining community. The plan is to connect all of them, thereby helping everyone.

Recently the state Water Trust Board received the Arizona Water Settlements Act funding, due to legislative action.

[Editor's Note: The funding was set aside in the AWSA federal act in 2004 and was specifically set aside in the New Mexico Unit Fund for water projects in the four counties of southwest New Mexico. The legislature took it away from the New Mexico Central Arizona Project entity, which was also named in the original AWSA, and gave it to the Water Trust Board to manage, with only one representative from the four-county area, and 15 from other parts of the state.]

Bauch said something about the WTB being organized, and that would be where they would be looking for the funding of the project.

[Editor's Note: The Water Trust Board has been an agency in the state since 2001. Hurley, a member of the water association, has already received funding from the New Mexico Unit Fund, which at the time was managed by the Interstate Stream Commission, in the amount of about $2.1 million. The funding was used to drill wells in the Hurley area on property with water rights donated by Silver City. However, the amount of water found was not sufficient to address the needs of Hurley.]

Bauch added he felt this was a great offer Freeport has made.

Caddel asked about Hurley water rights. He said, "I thought we had a lot." Sheila Hudman, village administrator, said they did but because it had not been used the state took it back. A short discussion with Caddel on the rights happened.

Old business none currently.

Resolutions

The council approved several resolutions concerning the updating of the Policies and Procedures Manual. The village attorney Yvonne Gonzalez attended to answer and clarify any questions the council had. She did ask that the resolutions reflect exactly what the heading said on the manual. The agenda had a slightly different name, Policy and Procedures. The manual says Policies and Procedures. Gonzalez also pointed out that this just added to the current manual and expanded on everything so all procedures could be found in one place. She pointed out that it needed to be adopted as a manual so changes could be made. The resolutions included:

Resolution 2022-09 adopting section 01-A of the village of Santa Clara Policies and Procedures Manual titled Authority, Amendments and Severability of Policies and Procedures Manual

Resolution 2022-10 adopting section 01-B of the village of Santa Clara Policies and Procedures Manual titled Process of Recording Amendments to the 2014 code and to the Policies and Procedures Manual

Resolution 2022-11 adopting section 01-F of the village of Santa Clara Policies and Procedures Manual titled Acceptance of Debit/Credit Cards or Electronic Transfer.

Resolution 2022-12 adopting section 01-H for the village of Santa Clara Policies and Procedures Manual titled Use of Cellular Devices and Cell Phones at work with appendices 1 – 3

Resolution 2022-13 adopting section 10-H for the village of Santa Clara Policies and Procedures Manual titled Home Occupation Application and Permit Process

Resolution 2022-14 adopting section 10-E for the village of Santa Clara Policies and Procedures Manual titled Zoning Variance Process.

A lot of discussion took place over the cell phone section. Gonzalez said her job includes protecting the village from liability.

Caddel questioned the home occupation section and they explained that it was the same as home business and addressed the possibility of excess traffic and noise. Bauch pointed out that this manual just consolidated everything to one place and thanked Gonzalez for all her work on the manual. Gonzalez said the manual just puts everything in one place so everyone needing information to make decisions has it all in one place.

Proclamations

The council approved declaring drought 2022 restricting the use, sale and possession of fireworks in the village. The US Forest Service has declared it to be an emergency this year. This proclamation will be renewed every 30 days until the council feels it's no longer needed. Caddel said this is the first year they have done it and it should have been done before. They had a discussion over how to enforce it and let people know. Bauch suggested one place would be "text my gov".

Public comments

Police Chief Lonnie Sandoval wanted to give a shout out to one of his officers for working with federal law enforcement apprehension unit and DEA to find someone they had been looking to apprehend for some time.

Caddel addressed the council concerning a survey Sosoya had made being wrong but then right concerning sewer and water lines. Bauch explained the first one had been right and the second had an issue, but Sosoya has been in the process of correcting the problem and will have it within the next few weeks. Caddel commented on it being fraudulent. Bauch explained again that Sosoya will have it corrected shortly.

Caddel had another issue. He had brought a disk with photos to show the council. Hudman explained she could not put it on the device this time because she had been waiting on a part. He went on to explain he is having problems with his property and the people next to it. He said they are destroying his property and refusing him passage to his property. He explained what he had in previous meetings. Bauch said he had been working on it and would be getting the survey soon. Caddel said the guy has been cutting his trees and destroying the property. The village attorney Gonzalez spoke up and explained to him this is a private matter and he needs to obtain a restraining order until the property lines can be proved. Caddel said he took photos and did not set foot on their land, but he had been given a trespass order. Gonzales explained to him again the issue is a private matter. Although the village had concerns, they could not do anything. Chief Sandoval explained to him that he would have to prove they had intentionally deprived him of his property. He also pointed out that this is a fence out state. Caddel said a lawyer would cost money. Gonzales told him to go to the county courthouse and ask for Barbara Ray and she would help him file at no cost.

Closed session not held

Hiring, raises, terminations

The council approved the hiring of Antonio Mondragon as a full-time maintenance worker starting at $14 an hour. Bauch said he had been working for them in association with a program and had done such a good job he wanted to hire him for a permanent position.

Next meeting:

Regular meeting to be held June 23, 2022, at 6:00 pm

Meeting Adjourned