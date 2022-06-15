Chamber of Commerce hosts WNMU's Miguel Vicens at monthly luncheon 060222

By Mary Alice Murphy

Silver City-Grant County Chamber of Commerce Director Romeo Cruz introduced Western New Mexico University School of Business Associate Dean and Associate Professor of Finance Miguel A. Vicens as the featured speaker.

"Dr. Vicens is special to me," Cruz said. "He helped push me through my college years and was a big influence on me."

Vicens said he was happy to be there. "I want to tell you a bit of my experience in Silver City. I think the first time I went to a chamber meeting was at the Red Barn. I've been working here since 2013. I received my doctorate from New Mexico State University and spent 16 years in private industry. My focus as a professor is on entrepreneurship. We got a big group of new faculty the year I came. I'm still excited to be part of the transition of the School of Business. I started quickly to reach out and work with the community. It takes a special person to be in Silver City and New Mexico. The economy relies on the outdoors, natural resources and tourism. We want to move forward to diversification of the economy, so we can provide more opportunities for graduates. Most grad students go back to their home states, which makes a low ROI (return on investment) on our investment in them. These movements have consequences. How can we make it more attractive for them to stay here or to come here?"

He noted that many graduates are now staying in Silver City and starting businesses. "The graduates of our business school are the best of the best. We provide high quality education, and some of them are willing to put themselves in the community. We have a growing legacy of people staying here."

Vicens said he was named associate dean of the School of Business in 2016. "We were working with the International Business Accelerator and the Small Business Development Center. We held a national Economic Development Course each summer, which brought people from not only all over the state, but other states and countries. We also have one of the most successful SBDCs in the state."

"Our School of Business is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs," Vicens said. "It is an international organization with 60 members throughout the country. It emphasizes teaching rather than research. We received reaffirmation of our accreditation in 2018. Many of you helped us. We passed with flying colors."

He said the department has made a lot of progress since 2016. "We have standards with which we have to comply."

They include good leadership, strategic planning, and improving the curriculum. "We are proud that we are not only teaching but applying what we teach. It is good to have a leadership agenda. I introduced some changes to the SWOT (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats), which we do every year. It's tied to our strategic plan. We established a process to see that everyone is working together and moving forward. We set a mission, vision and values, which are on the walls of the classrooms to provide consistency. He said the 2016 plan was 93 percent successful by 2021. We have a fully developed marketing plan. We let students and alums know that we want to be visible."

He said dealing with stakeholders is more challenging, but now that the school is fully staffed, they are committed to serving the students, the faculty and the community. "We have a student advisory board and a community advisory board. We want to hear from the town and the county what they want."

He said they do student learning assessments. "I'm going to brag about my students. They are smart. With the assessments they learn while addressing what the students need when they graduate. That is one of the more important things we have done, increasing the number of assessments. We have shared the results with the stakeholders on how we compare to other universities. We started with a clear vision. We map concepts and make sure students succeed at all levels. We have an exit exam with a set system in place. We cannot just teach to the class. We have to know that concepts are different for every student. The last four years, we have started seeing the fruits of our efforts."

The School of Business is in Region 6 in the south-southwest. Between 14 percent and 25 percent of its students scored better than the regional scores and better than other schools like the University of New Mexico and better than other states and nationally.

"Small schools like Western provide a better education, because of the personal help that students receive," Vicens said. "We have 14 disciplines in business where students excel, with some even 40 percent higher than other schools in the country. Based on the data, we have to give them the tools to success. We give constant feedback to increase their sense of belonging and academic performance."

He said the multi-cultural components of the faculty and the bi-lingual aspects for the school's population offer opportunities for the Hispanic-serving institution and provide training for the students to be comfortable in different cultures.

Vincens noted that the curriculum at every level from associate to graduate degrees is accredited for the next 10 years. "What we are doing is working."

The School of Business continues to grow in credit hours. "We are striving for 400 in the business school. We have all our parts in motion, providing a recipe for success."

He asked and answered how the things the school is doing bring economic development to Grant County. "We are trying to keep people in town. We help them start their own business. We can work remotely but from here. Entrepreneurship is not for everyone. We give students choices. We are trying to give them the future they want for their families. We have a great quality of life here, with respect for the outdoors and its recreational opportunities. We are trying to do our part in encouraging them and assisting them to help Grant County."

"What's next?" Vicens asked. "We are heading toward the marketing part. Our high school students are making decisions. We want to make sure they know they can get an education at Western and at the School of Business. We make sure we're here to help them go wherever they want to go. The university has dual enrollment and we want to make sure that students graduate from high school. Our two school districts each have about a 94 percent graduation rate, and we are proud to offer dual enrollment. It is important for students to choose a competitive and affordable college. If a person receives an associate's degree in about nine months, that student will earn 67 percent than with just a high school education and 100 percent more with a graduate degree. Going to college pays, but choosing the right path is important to not get into too much debt.

"We are one of the best business schools in the state," Vicens said. "We want to see every business in the county be a stakeholder in what we do. Our online marketing course has been ranked No. 1 in the nation for the past two years. Our business degree is #22 in the country."

Bruce Ashburn of PNM thanked Vicens "for being the type of professor to think outside of the box. If going to college is going to be free in New Mexico, what are your thoughts?"

Vicens said he hasn't read the law. "It puts a challenge on students, and it will put pressure on schools to market themselves better. Western is already an open enrollment school, so we are more lenient at getting students in."

Ashburn asked if all schools cost the same. Vicens said Western had already raised tuition. "I assume the state will pay whatever the tuition is. For the School of Business, it makes it more challenging for marketing the university, but we'll do whatever we can do."

Cruz said, for himself personally, he had grown up in the Bay area of California. "I went to college with 150 students in a class. Then I came to Western. We could ask questions. I appreciate what Western has done for me."

Kayleigh Ruebush, who works at the chamber, celebrated her birthday that day, so everyone wished her Happy Birthday.

Cruz said the chamber is moving forward with Fourth of July activities, including a parade that will go back to the old route, staring on 13th Street, onto Pope, left on College, right on Bullard, left on Broadway and left on Hudson back to Gough Park. He said Jim and Debbie Nennich of W&N Enterprises are sponsoring music in the park during the festivities at the park.

Cruz announced new chamber members, Autumn Robertson of Farm Bureau, Joe Saenz of Wolfhorse Outfitters, Enchantment Realty and ReNew Mexico. "We also have individual memberships."

Member Bart Roselli, Silver City Museum director, also announced the Ice Cream Social to take place at the museum on July 4.

Marie Weill, members announced she is a bi-lingual mental health psychologist and "I'm very committed to providing service in languages other than English. My students are informing me that we need to change. Thirty years ago, we had a bi-lingual newspaper."

Cruz said his father was from the Philippines, "so I grew up in a mixed culture. It's not just what you hear when people speak, you have to understand the cultures they came from."

Lori Rogers, promoting health and wellness, said she had several free events coming up that were all online and to contact her for more information.

