By Roger Lanse
Silver City Town Manager Alex Brown announced the fiscal year 2023 schedule for a chip and fog sealing project. Roadways included are; College Avenue between Gold and Hudson streets, Corbin Street between 12th Street and Broadway, Gold Street between 12th Street and Broadway, Kelly Street between Gold and Bennett streets, Market Street between Swan and Bennett streets, Yankie Street between Gold and Hudson streets, 6th Street between Gold and Hudson streets, 7th Street between Gold and Hudson streets, 8th Street between Gold and Hudson streets, 10th Street between Mountain View Road and Gold Street, 10th Street between Swan and Hudson streets, and 11th Street between Gold and Bennett streets.
According to Peter Pena, Street Department Supervisor, the chip-sealing portion of the project is planned for August of 2023 and fog-sealing for September 2023.
The project is funded through a cooperative agreement between the town and the New Mexico Department of Transportation and terminates Dec. 31,2023. The DOT’s share is 75 percent or $86,844 and the town’s share is 25 per cent or $28,948.