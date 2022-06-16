Gila National Forest Brings in National Fire Prevention Teams To Educate Public on Fire Restrictions   

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 16 June 2022 16 June 2022

Silver City, NM - June 15, 2022 — In a move to increase the effectiveness of fire restrictions on the Gila National Forest and keep the forest open to the public, forest leadership has ordered national fire prevention teams to educate the public on the current stage II fire use restrictions. The goal of this measure is to reduce the amount of human-caused wildfire starts. To achieve this mission, the fire prevention team will meet directly with forest visitors and produce educational materials to raise awareness of the current critical weather conditions the forest faces.  

"Our priority is to ensure the safety of visitors and nearby communities by mitigating the chances of another large wildfire," said Michael Martinez, acting Forest Supervisor of the Gila National Forest.  

This prevention team is working to raise public awareness of the importance of following the Amended Stage II Fire Restrictions, implemented May 26,  through fire education and prevention resources in coordination with local cooperators and partner agencies.   

This past Monday, June 13, marked the arrival of the second national fire prevention and education team to the Gila. The team consists of Forest Service personnel coming together from New Mexico, Virginia, Washington, and Kentucky. They will remain on the forest for two weeks until June 26.  

For more information on the Gila National Forest, check out our website at www.fs.usda.gov/gila or join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option above this to the right, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a cheaper and shorter option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

It has come to this editor's attention that people are sending information to the Grant County Beat Facebook page. Please be aware that the editor does not regularly monitor the page. If you have items you want to send to the editor, please send them to editor@grantcountybeat.com. Thanks!

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 