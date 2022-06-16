Silver City, NM - June 15, 2022 — In a move to increase the effectiveness of fire restrictions on the Gila National Forest and keep the forest open to the public, forest leadership has ordered national fire prevention teams to educate the public on the current stage II fire use restrictions. The goal of this measure is to reduce the amount of human-caused wildfire starts. To achieve this mission, the fire prevention team will meet directly with forest visitors and produce educational materials to raise awareness of the current critical weather conditions the forest faces.
"Our priority is to ensure the safety of visitors and nearby communities by mitigating the chances of another large wildfire," said Michael Martinez, acting Forest Supervisor of the Gila National Forest.
This prevention team is working to raise public awareness of the importance of following the Amended Stage II Fire Restrictions, implemented May 26, through fire education and prevention resources in coordination with local cooperators and partner agencies.
This past Monday, June 13, marked the arrival of the second national fire prevention and education team to the Gila. The team consists of Forest Service personnel coming together from New Mexico, Virginia, Washington, and Kentucky. They will remain on the forest for two weeks until June 26.