Where there's smoke there's fire… The risk is real

Published: 16 June 2022

It's early June and the skies are filled with smoke and have been for several months.  In early February, on a brisk morning the first fire started in the Gila National Forest (GNF) foreshadowing what could be expected in the months to come.  With abnormally dry conditions, an abundance of fine fuels, and winds dominating the spring and early summer, New Mexico has burned close to 1 million acres and a month of fire season remains.   Fortunately, here in Grant County, most of the fires have been in the wilderness, comfortably far from our homes.  However, this will not always be the case and fire crews are actively working to protect Kingston from the approaching Black Fire (317,676 acres-48% contained).    

Local conservation agencies including the GNF, USDA's Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), Grant Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD), and New Mexico Forestry Division (EMNRD) are working together to decrease future impacts.   A prime example of this collaboration is the "Bear Creek to Signal Peak Joint Chief's Collaborative Restoration Project".  The above-mentioned organizations partnered to identify 3 primary goals in this watershed including:

  • Reduction in hazardous fuels and fire intensities in the Wildland Urban Interface.
  • Improve watershed and riparian condition.
  • Protect Mexican Spotted Owl Habitat from extreme fire behavior.

The beauty of the Joint Chiefs' Landscape Restoration Partnership is that it enables USDA's NRCS and the Forest Service to provide a financial avenue to collaboratively treat across all land jurisdictions in one concerted effort to improve ecosystem health.  Projects will be implemented between 2022 and 2024.
Another great resource is your local Volunteer Fire Departments.    Below is a short summary showing the ways that Pinos Altos and Tyrone Volunteer Fire and Rescue Departments help manage risk:

  • Reduce Vegetation (Chipping, burning brush cleared by property owners)
  • Educate neighbors about hardening and preparedness
  • Support Fire Wise USA Communities
  • Maintain maps and means of accessing private lands (gate code, keys, etc.)
  • Conduct pre-plans for commercial properties and structures
  • Year-round training for response and mutual aid 

In Grant County, it is not a question of if, but rather when wildfire will directly affect you.  When compared to the rest of the state, Grant County is 81% more likely to experience wildfire in populated areas than the other counties in the State (https://wildfirerisk.org/explore/2/35/535017/).  More specifically, when compared to other populated areas in the County, Pinos Altos is 89% more likely to experience wildfire only to be exceeded by the homes and properties in the vicinity of Lake Roberts.   What if you don't live in the tall pines?  This may give you a false since of security.   Many of you reading this article will remember the Quail Ridge Fire (2011 – along Ridge Road) dominated by tall grass and scrub oak of which 13 homes and 60 other structures were lost.   
Is your home and property prone to being lost from wildfire?  Does your family have a wildfire emergency plan?   Visit  https://www.nfpa.org/public-education/staying-safe/prepardness for information on how to create defensible space and protect your family and property.


Many of your neighbors have already developed and completed comprehensive plans to mitigate impacts from future wildfires.  Bob Buerger in Arenas Valley has worked with the EMNRD and NRCS to develop a conservation plan for his property that includes a proactive fire protection plan. "The assistance provided by these agencies helped me understand how to best manage my property with a focus on fire protection," Buerger said.

untitled
 
Federal, State, and County agencies are easily accessible to provide technical assistance and, in some cases, financial assistance to you as private landowners. The following agencies are active and available in Grant County to help.

NM State Forestry: 575-388-2210

Pinos Altos VFD: 575-388-4093

Tyrone VFD: 575-388-8733

Office of the Emergency Managers: 575-574-0065

Grant County Fire Manager: 575-574-0035 (o) – 575-313-3460 (c)

Grant SWCD: 575-388-1569 ext. 5

NRCS: 575-388-1569 ext. 3

GNF: 575-388-8201

 USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

