By Lynn Janes

The town of Hurley held a regular meeting June 14, 2022, beginning with the roll call and the Pledge of Allegiance.

Attendance to the meeting included Mayor Ed Stevens, councilors Nanette Day, Freddie Rodriquez and Mateo Madrid. Mayor pro tem Richard Maynes came in after roll call.

The council approved the agenda for the meeting.

Public input none currently.

The council approved the minutes from the regular meeting on April 12, 2022, the workshop on April 26, 2022, the special meeting on April 26, 2022, the special meeting on May 26, 2022, and the special meeting on June 7, 2022.

The council approved the maintenance report after a short presentation

The council approved the clerk's report. Lori Ortiz, city clerk, said the finalized budget would be ready for them next month. She said she had been working on grants for the city and "text my gov" would be ready to use next week.

Hurley pride didn't have anyone in attendance for a report.

Hurley neighborhood watch didn't have anything to report.

The council discussed the train depot. Stevens explained the current owners are asking that the town start paying the insurance on the building. The town can't provide insurance for a building they don't own. Another problem with the train depot concerns the location. The insurance cost would be extremely high where it sits. Stevens proposed they have it moved to the corner of Cortez and Diaz. They discussed how Deming had moved their train depot. Stevens said they didn't need to decide now but to think on it for the next meeting. Ortiz said she would contact the town attorney and see if there would be any problems. Maynes said he really wanted to see the town use it but maybe not now. Stevens suggested maybe incorporating it with something else. He said the five points project would still be involved. Stevens gave the council a rendition of it set at Cortez and Diaz.

The council approved the completion of the orientation period for police chief Steven Gallegos. Stevens said he had worked with him weekly and felt him to be doing a good job and recommended taking him off probation.

The council approved the annual price increase for Garcia Waste Management for the fiscal year 2022-2023. Ortiz explained the contract allows them to annually increase costs using the CPI (consumer price index) which this year increased 5.4 percent. That would add another $4,078.32 for the year to the cost. Day asked when the contract with them would be up, and Ortiz said next year. Day asked the town to absorb the cost but let the residents know that next year the price would have to increase. Stevens asked Ortiz if the town could absorb the cost. Ortiz said the town had been absorbing the cost for the past three or four years. She said it could be done again.

The council approved the proclamation imposing fireworks bans and restrictions within the town of Hurley due to the extreme drought conditions. A special meeting had been held previously to discuss and get public input.

The council approved the purchase order for service and repairs to the fire trucks.

The council tabled the intent to adopt ordinance no. 84, fire prevention and protection. Ortiz said she still had questions and the town attorney had been looking into them.

The council approved the credit card acceptance and processing policy. Ortiz said the state had required them to make a policy for controls and to eliminate any fraud. She said they accept credit cards and debit cards both in person and over the phone for a few things now and this just puts policies and procedures in place to make sure to eliminate the possibility of fraud.

Mayor's and councilors' reports.

None of the councilors had reports to give.

Stevens said they are in the process of getting costs to upgrade the welcome sign so the town can move forward on that project.

He also said he would get with the school superintendent to see about improving the baseball field.

The next regular meeting will be held Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at 5:00 pm.

Meeting adjourned.