The Black Fire Management Team has issued an advisory for possible flash flooding due to high chances of rain in the forecast beginning Friday June 17, 2022. The advisory was issued as a result of the current and extended forecast by the National Weather Service for the Grant County area.
Beginning tomorrow (Friday 6/17/22) the following is advised:
• National Weather Service is forecasting scattered-to-widespread thunderstorms and rain with locally heavy downpours possible, this includes the Black Fire burn zone; This is expected to last through Tuesday
• USFS Fire Management Staff are cautioning the possibility of flash flooding in both the Mimbres & Gila River drainages
• Mimbres headwaters is the source for the Mimbres Valley
• East Fork of the Gila River and the McKnight area are the sources for the Gila River through Turkey Creek, (Mogollon/Upper) Box Canyon, the Gila Valley, Redrock Valley and Lower Box areas
• If moderate-to-heavy rain occurs (even locally), strong headwalls of debris-laden slurry are possible in feeder tributaries and the main river courses
• These headwalls, debris/sediment-laden slurry flows and flooding present an EXTREME hazard to people, livestock and vehicles/property
• The stated areas are to be AVOIDED unless having LEGITIMATE business in them!
Please remember these "Do's & Don'ts" regarding flooding hazards with the stated debris/slurry produced from a large wildland fire burn area:
- DO avoid any potential area where flooding is possible
• DO prepare to evacuate if necessary (i.e. prepare a "GO" bag & make sure vehicles are fueled)
• DO take necessary precautions with family, livestock and vehicles/property BEFORE a flooding event occurs
• DO check for weather, fire and other relevant news updates frequently
- DON'T travel to or be in areas of potential hazard unless absolutely necessary, you might hinder others from evacuating and emergency services from getting into the area
• DON'T walk, hike or be in or near any of the watercourses (running or dry) and their feeder tributaries
• DON'T assume that if the sun is shining or it's not raining where YOU are, there will be no flash flood(ing); The rain may fall dozens of miles or more from areas where flash flooding may occur and water flow moving downstream may take hours
• DON'T attempt to enter or cross ANY flooded watercourse or low-water crossing on a roadway; A few INCHES of swift-moving water may pose a LETHAL hazard for people and vehicles - Including trucks
• DON'T think that a debris-laden slurry flow will behave like water, it will not - This poses a LETHAL hazard for people and vehicles - Including trucks
• DON'T assume the hazard is over until it is OFFICIALLY confirmed
Web-based sources for additional information:
National Weather Service: weather.gov/epz/
U.S. Forest Service Black Fire: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8103/