Photos by Lynn Janes and Mary Alice Murphy and article by Murphy

Grant County Prospectors on June 16, 2022 at the Bayard Community Center hosted a meet-and-greet with Cobre Schools new superintendent Jeff Spaletta.

Wayne Sherwood, Prospectors vice president and director of Aldo Leopold Charter School, welcomed Spaletta to the community and to the organization. "Prospectors is a group that goes to Santa Fe to support our legislative agenda. We're bringing people together."

Spaletta said it was a pleasure to be in Grant County. "I've been an educator for 25 years. I was the only child of a single mother, so my teachers and coaches were my mentors. I decided I wanted to be a teacher. I spent 15 years as a coach in Arkansas, where I graduated from Arkansas State. I've always wanted to go to challenging schools. I felt I could make the most impact there. I was a principal in the inner city of Kansas City, then in Colorado. I have been the executive director of human resources in Las Cruces. I came here from there. This is my first superintendent job."

He continued and said his daughter went to school on a full basketball scholarship in San Antonio, Texas. "She now teaches in San Antonio."

Spaletta said he has been working on a plan for the upcoming school year and plans next to do home visits with parents.

District 39 Rep. Luis Terrazas said: "We appreciate your coming to be part of our community. We welcome you here. Education is No. 1 for us, because our students are our future. Thank you."

Cobre School Board Member Serena Murillo said she is excited for the new superintendent. "He has already gotten out into the community. He is ready to take on the challenge."

Board Member Gilbert Guadiana said he looks forward to this school term to be a transition for teacher retention and an increase in performance. "I'm excited about free tuition for higher education in New Mexico. I hope students are ready to take the opportunity. We are starting to look at more universal norms, working toward a cemented direction."

Board Vice President Frank Cordova said the school has a lot of challenges "we're working through. We're here for the community, the students and the parents."

Steve Chavira, Grant County Workforce and Economic Development Alliance director, thanked Spaletta for coming to the community. "This is a small representation of the community that is supporting you. You have a lot of folks behind you. We look forward to working with you."

Bayard Councilor Frances Gonzales welcomed Spaletta. "We are willing to work with you."

Ted Presler of the Southwest Word Fiesta, read a poem, called "Dreams." "Hold fast to your dreams," by Langston Hughes.

Southwest New Mexico Council of Governments Executive Director and member of Prospectors welcomed Spaletta to Prospectors and attached a Prospectors pin to his collar.