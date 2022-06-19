Cobre Schools Superintendent Jeff Spaletta meet and greet 061622

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 19 June 2022 19 June 2022

Photos by Lynn Janes and Mary Alice Murphy and article by Murphy

Cobre Spaletta meet and greet 061622 Cobre Spaletta meet and greet 061622 Cobre Spaletta meet and greet 061622 Cobre Spaletta meet and greet 061622 Cobre Spaletta meet and greet 061622 Cobre Spaletta meet and greet 061622 Cobre Spaletta meet and greet 061622 Cobre Schools Superintendent Jeff Spaletta meet and greet 061622

Cobre Spaletta meet and greet 061622

Grant County Prospectors on June 16, 2022 at the Bayard Community Center hosted a meet-and-greet with Cobre Schools new superintendent Jeff Spaletta.

Wayne Sherwood, Prospectors vice president and director of Aldo Leopold Charter School, welcomed Spaletta to the community and to the organization. "Prospectors is a group that goes to Santa Fe to support our legislative agenda. We're bringing people together."

Spaletta said it was a pleasure to be in Grant County. "I've been an educator for 25 years. I was the only child of a single mother, so my teachers and coaches were my mentors. I decided I wanted to be a teacher. I spent 15 years as a coach in Arkansas, where I graduated from Arkansas State. I've always wanted to go to challenging schools. I felt I could make the most impact there. I was a principal in the inner city of Kansas City, then in Colorado. I have been the executive director of human resources in Las Cruces. I came here from there. This is my first superintendent job."

He continued and said his daughter went to school on a full basketball scholarship in San Antonio, Texas. "She now teaches in San Antonio."

Spaletta said he has been working on a plan for the upcoming school year and plans next to do home visits with parents.

District 39 Rep. Luis Terrazas said: "We appreciate your coming to be part of our community. We welcome you here. Education is No. 1 for us, because our students are our future. Thank you."

Cobre School Board Member Serena Murillo said she is excited for the new superintendent. "He has already gotten out into the community. He is ready to take on the challenge."

Board Member Gilbert Guadiana said he looks forward to this school term to be a transition for teacher retention and an increase in performance. "I'm excited about free tuition for higher education in New Mexico. I hope students are ready to take the opportunity. We are starting to look at more universal norms, working toward a cemented direction."

Board Vice President Frank Cordova said the school has a lot of challenges "we're working through. We're here for the community, the students and the parents."

Steve Chavira, Grant County Workforce and Economic Development Alliance director, thanked Spaletta for coming to the community. "This is a small representation of the community that is supporting you. You have a lot of folks behind you. We look forward to working with you."

Bayard Councilor Frances Gonzales welcomed Spaletta. "We are willing to work with you."

Ted Presler of the Southwest Word Fiesta, read a poem, called "Dreams." "Hold fast to your dreams," by Langston Hughes.

Southwest New Mexico Council of Governments Executive Director and member of Prospectors welcomed Spaletta to Prospectors and attached a Prospectors pin to his collar.

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option above this to the right, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a cheaper and shorter option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

It has come to this editor's attention that people are sending information to the Grant County Beat Facebook page. Please be aware that the editor does not regularly monitor the page. If you have items you want to send to the editor, please send them to editor@grantcountybeat.com. Thanks!

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 