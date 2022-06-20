Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
At Martha Celia Colunga Errecalde booth
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fiesta-Latina-mercado-061822/IMG_3972.jpg
Matha Celia Colunga Errecaldo from Zacatecas
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fiesta-Latina-mercado-061822/IMG_4078.jpg
Maria Arcelia Barbero Gomez of Guadalajara with mirror crafts
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fiesta-Latina-mercado-061822/IMG_3974.jpg
Roberto Domingo Mejia Munoz with broomstick art from Los Reyes La Paz, Estado de Mexico
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fiesta-Latina-mercado-061822/IMG_3977.jpg
Marta Patricia Garcia demonstrating broomstick art
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fiesta-Latina-mercado-061822/IMG_3980.jpg
David Avila from Toluco, Estado de Mexico with his basketweaving
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fiesta-Latina-mercado-061822/IMG_3981.jpg
Edgar Castillo and Betzy Ived Castillo Espinal with their handpainted jewelry boxes from Olinala, Guerrero
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fiesta-Latina-mercado-061822/IMG_3985.jpg
Intricately handprinted jewelry boxes
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fiesta-Latina-mercado-061822/IMG_3986.jpg
Jose Sergio Velazquez Garcia with his copper vessels from Santa Clara, Michoacan
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fiesta-Latina-mercado-061822/IMG_3989.jpg
Julio Laja Chichicaxtle with handmade paper wall hangings from San Pablito, Puebla
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fiesta-Latina-mercado-061822/IMG_3993.jpg
Fernando Jimon Melchor painting on a small figurine from Tonal, Jalisco, Mexico
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fiesta-Latina-mercado-061822/IMG_3995.jpg
Maria Elena Lopez Suarez also painting at Fernando's booth
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fiesta-Latina-mercado-061822/IMG_3996.jpg
Marlene Citally Reynoso Ramos with rebozos, dresses, huipiles and shawls from Malinalco, Mexico
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fiesta-Latina-mercado-061822/IMG_3999.jpg
Marlene with Coyote Phoenix from Silver City and Camellia Ramos
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fiesta-Latina-mercado-061822/IMG_4002.jpg
Soledad Eustolia Garcia Garcia with jewelry from Oaxaca de Juarez, Oaxaca
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fiesta-Latina-mercado-061822/IMG_4003.jpg
Guadalupe Gutierrez Garcia at one end of Soledad's table
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fiesta-Latina-mercado-061822/IMG_4005.jpg
Isaias Jimenez Carrillo y Isaias Jimenez Hernandez with woodcarvings of animals from Oaxaca
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fiesta-Latina-mercado-061822/IMG_4007.jpg
Some of the carved and painted animals
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fiesta-Latina-mercado-061822/IMG_4009.jpg
Eleazar Morales Ramirez with alebrijes, carved fantasy creatures, from Oaxaca
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fiesta-Latina-mercado-061822/IMG_4010.jpg
Margaret Roche of Chicago, who helps out with Artisanas Papelmalecho from Tapalpa, Jalisco, with Adriana Favela, with recycled art
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fiesta-Latina-mercado-061822/IMG_4015.jpg
Rubi Coral Salgado Tellez with silver jewelry from Oaxaca de Juarez, Oaxaca
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fiesta-Latina-mercado-061822/IMG_4018.jpg
Suse Martinez at the Mata Ortiz , Chihuahua, pottery booth, while her son Edgar Ivan Martinez Lopez was away from the table.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fiesta-Latina-mercado-061822/IMG_4021.jpg
Frederico and Adelina Pedro Martinez with black ceramic work from San Bartolo Coyotepec, Oaxaca
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fiesta-Latina-mercado-061822/IMG_4024.jpg
Daniel Archey Gomez Salgado with copper ware
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fiesta-Latina-mercado-061822/IMG_4025.jpg
Maria Isabel Hernandez Mendoza, with straw paintings from Lake Chapala, Jalisco
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fiesta-Latina-mercado-061822/IMG_4028.jpg
Merle Stolar from Tucson, checking out weavings by Nelson Perez Mendoza of Teotitlan del Valle, Oaxaca
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fiesta-Latina-mercado-061822/IMG_4031.jpg
Paul A. Jolet and Patricia Castillo with trees of life that she learned out to make as a child
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fiesta-Latina-mercado-061822/IMG_4035.jpg
Some of Castillo's small pieces
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fiesta-Latina-mercado-061822/IMG_4036.jpg
Gualberto Campos Perez with wood carvings, toys and kitchen utensils from Rayon, Estado de Mexico
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fiesta-Latina-mercado-061822/IMG_4038.jpg
Gualberto showing his technique of carving using hands and feet.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fiesta-Latina-mercado-061822/IMG_4043.jpg
Mario Quintana, volunteer translator, talks to Miguel Angel Sosme Campos, as Sharon Bookwalter looks at some of Miguel's ponchos and shawls from Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fiesta-Latina-mercado-061822/IMG_4045.jpg
Miguel models one of his ponchos
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fiesta-Latina-mercado-061822/IMG_4048.jpg
Erandine Laure de St. Phalle Navarro with her lacquerware from Uruapan, Michoacan
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fiesta-Latina-mercado-061822/IMG_4050.jpg
Jorge and Alfredo Ulises Castillo Balbuena with trees of life from Izucar de Matamoros, Puebla
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fiesta-Latina-mercado-061822/IMG_4061.jpg
Aztecan dancers prior to their dance
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fiesta-Latina-mercado-061822/IMG_4062.jpg
Rosa Gonzales Hernandez and Maria Jose Currie at Rosa's booth of clothing and embroidery from Tulancingo de Bravo, Hidalgo
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fiesta-Latina-mercado-061822/IMG_4065.jpg
Ruben Flores Apaez and Gaston Jorge Aguilar with feather jewelry and art from Temixco, Moreloso
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fiesta-Latina-mercado-061822/IMG_4068.jpg
Hilario Alejo's Marigal with glazed clay figures and vessels from San Jose de Gracia, Michoacan
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fiesta-Latina-mercado-061822/IMG_4072.jpg
Natalio Chichean Estrada with ceramic dishes and water jugs from Tzintzuntzan, Michoacan
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fiesta-Latina-mercado-061822/IMG_4073.jpg
Guadalupe Hermosillo Escobar and Maris Estella Flores Najilot with metal crosses, trees of life and decorative art from San Cristobal de las Casas, Chiapas.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fiesta-Latina-mercado-061822/IMG_4146.jpg
Almost 30 rtisans from all corners of Mexico filled the tent on the Western New Mexico University campus and showed at the Mercado their creative wares - everything from jewelry to clothing to toys and wood carvings to weavings and copper ware to handmade paper wall hangings to ceramics and straw and feather art. The variety was stunning and in the case of this writer, always offers an opportunity to treat herself as well as buy Christmas gifts early.
While the mercado was in full swing, so was the entertainment from music to dancing to charros.
Two future slideshows will feature some of the dancers and charros doing their tricks.