Gila National Forest Lifts Stage II Fire Restrictions

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 24 June 2022 24 June 2022

Silver City, NM - June 24 — The Gila National Forest has lifted all fire restrictions as of 8:00 A.M. today. Forest leadership decided to lift stage II restrictions based on several factors, including a favorable monsoonal weather forecast, fewer human-caused wildfires, and adequate firefighting staffing. Fire managers will continue to monitor current and forecasted weather and fuel conditions as they return to everyday resource management practices. The forest's fire danger level has decreased from "extreme" to "moderate." Regardless of the change in restrictions and danger levels, the potential for a significant wildfire remains. So forest staff urges the public to stay vigilant and use any fire source in a safe and non-destructive manner.

We appreciate the public's support of our recent fire restrictions," said Michael Martinez, Forest Supervisor of the Gila National Forest. "While campfires and cooking fires are now allowed, we urge the public to remain fire aware and properly extinguish their fires."

Please remember to recreate responsibly in the Gila National Forest. With the Fourth of July holiday quickly approaching, forest leadership reminds visitors that fireworks are always prohibited on federal lands. They are asking nearby communities and out-of-state visitors to do their part to prevent more catastrophic wildfires in the Gila. Additionally, never leave a fire unattended. Always drown and stir campfires and feel for residual heat before leaving a campfire.

Moreover, the current monsoonal flow also raises the risk of flooding, especially in burn scars, arroyos, and drainages. The public is urged to remain vigilant in these areas.

Portions of the Gila National Forest in and around the Black Fire remain closed.

For more information on the Gila National Forest, check our website at www.fs.usda.gov/gila

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option above this to the right, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a cheaper and shorter option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

It has come to this editor's attention that people are sending information to the Grant County Beat Facebook page. Please be aware that the editor does not regularly monitor the page. If you have items you want to send to the editor, please send them to editor@grantcountybeat.com. Thanks!

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 