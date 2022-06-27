By Lynn Janes

The Silver City Consolidated Schools held a work session June 20, 2022. President Ashley Montenegro called the meeting to order. Other board members in attendance Patrick Cohn, Eddie Flores, Mike McMillan. Superintendent William Hawkins also attended. Michelle Diaz did not attend.

The board approved the work session agenda.

Associate Superintendent Cindy Barris gave the board a presentation concerning CTE (career technical education), Next Gen Grant, Fine Arts Grant and IDEA-B (individuals with disabilities education act) application. Along with the presentation she gave the board several documents to substantiate the presentation and just went over the highlights. She said the district received $32,465 for the CTE and $31,414 for the Next Gen and Fine Arts. The CTE will be spread out among all programs, but she will be holding $5,000 back for any new programs that come up. She said that the state had originally given her problems over the materials list that included food for the culinary program, but it had been straightened out.

Barris said the fine arts grant had been different when filling out. Usually, they know what would be coming but this grant they must wait and see what comes and hope it would be what they had requested.

Barris said the CTE, and Next Gen go mostly to supplies and some to travel to conventions. Some is set aside for salaries and benefits to outside contractors, but they try to use as many inhouse as possible.

Barris turned the presentation over to Mr. Coker to talk about the IDEA-B application. He explained it comes from the federal government for special education and totaled $1,036,799.00 and $21,657 would be for preschool. He also noted they had a $338,000 carry over from last year. The preschools helped would be El Grito and Montessori.

Barris explained to the board where they could find different items about the presentation in the documents she provided and encouraged them to email her with any questions.

Work session adjourned.

Regular meeting

The Silver City Consolidated Schools held the board meeting June 20, 2022. President Ashley Montenegro called the meeting to order. Other board members in attendance Patrick Cohn, Eddie Flores, Mike McMillan. Superintendent William Hawkins also attended. The pledge of allegiance and salute to New Mexico flag took place. Michelle Diaz did not attend.

The board approved the minutes from the work session and board meeting May 9, 2022, and finance meeting May 5, 2022.

The board approved the agenda for the meeting.

Information and presentations

Jack Herndon from First Savings Bank presented Silver Schools with a check for $450.00. This came from debit cards that had been used. He explained the program. Anyone with a checking account at First Savings can get a Silver High debit card. Whenever they use the card ten percent of the merchant fees received by the bank are saved for Silver Schools. He said they also have the same program for Cobre Schools and WNMU (Western New Mexico University).

Claudia Smith did a presentation to the board concerning the 5.0 grading scale. She explained it to be an unfair policy and none of the colleges use it. They all work on a 4.0 scale. She went on to explain how it hurts some students and discourages them from taking classes at WNMU. The 5.0 inflates grades for honors courses and students taking courses at WNMU can only receive a 4.0. She requested to go back to the 4.0 scale to make it fair to all students. Montenegro said they had heard this before. Smith said she didn't feel it had been done maliciously but still felt it unfair. Montenegro said the goal had been to incentivize students to take some higher courses. She didn't know how they could do it without the 5.0 scale. Smith pointed out that those students would be taking those courses anyway. She said you are telling the students that take college courses that it is not that important. Montenegro asked if any other models could be used and why can't they just change the grades that come in from the college to 5.0. Smith said she didn't feel comfortable doing that. She also pointed out that the councilors also wanted to see the district go back to a 4.0 scale. She said she felt there had been students that could have been valedictorian if it had not been for this policy. She said the school needed to stop penalizing these students. One student had quit taking classes at WNMU because of this policy.

A discussion concerning the issue took place for a while with questions and comments. A few board members expressed without the 5.0 the students would just take all the easy classes and could have a 4.0. Smith pointed out that colleges look at the classes taken and take note of the advanced placement classes. The board remained resistant to the idea of changing back to 4.0 scale. Montenegro said maybe the program had not been rolled out properly and they didn't have the full information.

Hawkins said they needed some documentation of cases that the 5.0 scale had hurt student's chances at valedictorian. He said then they could have a discussion and decide.

Montenegro told Smith to give them some case documentation to show disparity.

Flores said he didn't want to swing the pendulum and more options need to be explored.

Smith said she would get the documentation. She pointed out again that college classes should be just as important as the AP (advanced placement). She also wanted the board to know that when the students get to college it is converted to a 4.0 scale anyway.

The board didn't receive a SCEA (Silver Consolidated Education Association) report.

Information to the board

Hawkins said many parts of his job he enjoys but he particularly would be enjoying the presentation of an award to Marnie Stewart. Silver Schools presented her with excellence in student achievement award. Hawkins gave a brief description of her service. Stewart retired from transportation in the Texas schools after 23 years of service. They moved to Silver City in 2000 and she started to work in transportation for Silver Schools in 2001 and did that for six years. Stewart then worked in the clerk's office at Harrison Schmitt for four years and retired in 2011. Hawkins said she continued to do driving for activity trips until 2020. She received a plaque and certificate. Stewart thanked everyone.

Hawkins said the board submitted Samantha Jones, Cliff High School senior for NMSBA (New Mexico School Board Association) scholarship. He said it had been a tight race, but Jones got the scholarship. She had not been able to attend the meeting to receive it. She had been highly recommended by the principal and vice principal at Cliff High School. Jones had received an associates degree from WNMU before graduation in May. Each year Jones volunteers her summer for bible school and other activities. The scholarship is based on four criteria, leadership, academic performance, community involvement and curricular activities.

Hawkins gave an update on the strategic plan with Studor. Dr Butler had been working with the steering committee to craft the mission and vision statements. He said by the next board meeting they would have a finished version to present to the board. After that they will be creating a scorecard with action steps. He said he wanted to see them continue to use this program.

Hawkins gave the board a little information about the NMSBA law conference held recently. He said the first amendment had been talked about a lot. They had a lot of presentations and Hawkins said he would send links to everyone to be able to watch them. He said cannabis had also been one of the topics.

Louis Alvarez, Associate Superintendent gave the board a report on personnel. He said they had many vacancies, but many had already been filled and all administrative positions had been filled. He said at this time the schools are 96 percent staffed and have fourteen posted positions with some interviews for those coming up.

Barris gave the board a report on enrollment. She said as expected the number had been low on the last day of school. They have had some new enrollees for summer school. Grades 1-6 had a good turn out and all had been put at Harrison Schmitt. Middle school had added some new programs. She said high school grades 9 and 10 had not gone as well but grades 11 and 12 were doing great. The geometry class added to the program had been doing great and that included grades 8 and 9.

Barris gave the board a health report that showed what the nurses had to do and how many student visits they had and what for. Montenegro said this typically had not been what they saw and Barris said it had been done just to make them aware. Hawkins pointed out this is done and used by the Department of Health to follow and look for trends. They also use it to make decisions. McMillan said he had not seen it before but was interested in seeing it.

Director of Finance Michele McCain did not have anything to report.

Montenegro said the finance sub-committee met and talked about the law conference. They talked about the plan to extend the school year by 10 or 20 days and costs. It is something they are not ready to do but looking for feedback. A grant had been received ($387,500) to look at the planning. Montenegro announced that the schools would be providing supplies this year, so parents didn't have that burden. They are already receiving the supplies now.

Threat assessment did not have a report to give.

Montenegro read off several policies the board needed to have read and ready to take action to adopt at the next meeting. The policies she read off Policy advisory number 229/DO depositions of school facilities to charter schools, number 230/GBA equal employment, number 231/GCIA teacher residency, and number 232/GE retiree return to work. She explained these get the district into compliance with the new laws passed during the legislative session.

Board comments.

Montenegro brought up the school supplies again and said they would be greatly appreciated. She said they (she, Cohn, and McMillan) had gone to the law conference and had a wonderful time. She expressed that during their board retreat they could go over it all. She congratulated the NHD (National History Day) students and the students going to San Diego for the FCCLA (Family Career Community Leaders of America) competition. She thanked the staff for doing a great job.

Cohn said the conference had been great and he had gotten to know everyone better. He commented that Hawkins shined at the conference. Cohn said the graduations had been well attended. He said he had gotten positive feedback on the providing of school supplies. One family had been very thankful for that burden being taken off them. Cohn wished everyone a good summer.

McMillan said he enjoyed the law conference and wished everyone a good summer.

Flores said his heart went out to the Uvalde, Texas victims. Parents have asked why Silver Schools does not have armed guards. He said they need to look at this. He added he has been glad for the step of the threat assessment program, but they have a need to be prepared. He apologized for being a downer and wished everyone a good summer. He added in a question to Hawkins about the marquee at the high school and when would it be fixed. Hawkins said he had not heard back from the people that had been contracted to fix it. He asked Alvarez to use his skills to give them a call and see what could be done about getting the project moving.

Public comments none currently.

Action items.

The board approved all the action items presented by McCain. They included checks for May in the amount of $2,789,219.54. The transfer of accounts not active anymore (5 plus years) to the operational account. She explained it didn't change any numbers, it just moved them. They also received donations.

AZNM Property Holdings LLC - $2,000 for NHD

Abeyta Physical Therapy and Sports Medicine - $500 for NHD

Beck Family Dental - $500 for NHD,$500 FCCLA, $500 senior class

Silver City Lodge 1718 - $800 for FCCLA and $2000 for football

Silver City Rotary - $500 NHD

SW Bone and Joint - $800 for scoreboard sponsor 22-23

Town of Silver City - $4,270 for senior banners downtown

Ernest and Corina Valles - $500 for La Plata Middle School NHD.

McCain reported they had received an allocation of $29,883 for emergency fuel costs that would be all paid out to the bus contractors.

Montenegro noted that all CARES (covid aid, relief, and economic security) Act monies had been spent.

The board approved a list of items from Victor Oaxaca, Transportation Director. The items included road fund program for 2022-2023, fleet service contracts for 2022-2023, fuel allocation contracts for 2021-2022, IDEA-B application 2022-2023, and 2022-2023 local government road fund.

Public comment none currently.

Meetings and announcements

Finance Committee meeting July 21, 2022

Regular board meeting July 25, 2022

2022 leadership retreat July 14-16, 2022, Toas, NM

Executive session not held

Meeting adjourned.