One team member of the U.S. Forest Service firefighting system talks about her positive experience supporting those fighting the Black Fire

[Editor's Note: The Beat was notified of this U.S. Forest Service Contract Specialist by this author's daughter, telling us that her sister-in-law, whom we knew, was on assignment in Las Cruces helping with aiding firefighters on the Black Fire.]

By Mary Alice Murphy

Jennifer Travis serves as a member of the Rocky Mountain Area Buying Team and lives in Colorado. "We have one leader (Title: Contract Specialist), one retiree (Dispatcher), three more Contract Specialists (including me), and a Purchasing Agent."

She said this is a fairly typical sized team, although on larger fires or if one team is working multiple fires, they can have up to 10 people. The smallest team has one Lead and two purchasers (titles vary). When a fire is handed back to local control, the buying responsibly typically goes back to the local Forest or District staff.

Travis said a normal assignment is16 days, with a travel day on each end, this assignment was 19 days total and has been "a fantastic assignment. It was well organized, and I've found it interesting to be in southern New Mexico."

She laughed and said her daughters tell her she is fighting fires with a credit card.

"For every fire fighter, numerous people are backing each one up, through things like logistics, food, medical care, and so many others," Travis said.

Typically, when fires occur, the surrounding small towns near the forest that provide lodging, meals and other supplies to visitors are negatively affected by the lack of tourists coming to that area because of the fires and smoke, she noted. "Teams like ours try to spend as much money as we can through local vendors, but we also ride a fine line. It doesn't take long to buy a small town out of things like office supplies (notebooks, paper, printer ink etc.) or medical/first aid supplies (like cold medicine, foot powder, blister pads etc.), hardware items (buckets, trimmers, fly traps and such) or close a restaurant because they have agreed to provide food for 100 or so fire staff three meals a day.

"We will do that when we are told to, but we also run the risk of annoying the locals because suddenly the supplies they need are out of stock and won't be restocked for a week, maybe longer with the current supply chain issues," Travis said. "That's another reason why it's great to have willing local support. When the the Buying Team is in a larger area, we can still reach out to local vendors who can help, but we can also obtain these smaller items quickly and in bulk as needed without impacting the locals."

She particularly noted that the reason why this particular assignment was "fantastic" was because of the amazing support they received from people in Silver City and Grant County, and even in Las Cruces, "where we would walk into a store in our Forest Service uniforms, and we would suddenly become a priority for the vendor." She noted that does not happen everywhere, and it is really helpful when it does.

Travis said support for fighting a fire consists of two branches—the Incident Command staff, which directly oversees the fire fighting efforts and plans, and a Business Operations staff. "We are a part of this branch. We report to the forest, in this case the Gila National Forest, through the Agency Administrator. We have to make sure to spend taxpayer dollars wisely on the needed supplies and equipment."

Contract actions are conducted during the non-fire season, usually November to April, to line up large equipment, such as bulldozers, in order to get a fair and reasonable price from the contractor. "Vendors with 'pre-season negotiated contracts' are the first to be relied upon and called to duty. Sometimes, they are all busy with other assignments, and then we go to Tier 2 vendors who are not already contracted with the Forest Service but are willing to sign up for a contract for the duration of the incident. We use an EERA (emergency equipment rental agreement) for this type of large equipment."

Contract negotiations also take place for other vendors such as caterers and ambulance crews, as well as for shower units, which come in semi-trailers. The more contracts that can be negotiated ahead of the fire season for necessary equipment, the more resources there are to be called to the numerous fires that burn each year.

"The other part our team does is to manage minor purchases, under $10,000," Travis said. "That is a lot of what I do—for this assignment, among other items, I was assigned the water, Gatorade and ice orders submitted by the Food Unit Leader/crew. We also purchase office supplies so that the support staff at camp have what they need to do their jobs. For example, there is a GIS crew that creates the maps that come from information gathered by aircraft over the fire. The maps need to be printed and other crews are creating plans and reports, all of which need pens, paper; they need to be printed. Whatever they need, we purchase."

She said "it's super fun. We do the best we can, but what makes our job even better is when we get awesome support. I'm going to name some people who have gone above and beyond to help us on the Black Fire this year."

Travis said: "We called Fowler Bros. on a Sunday afternoon, and he answered the phone, much to our surprise. We needed gravel, because the rains were starting, and the camp was going to be a muddy mess. He delivered one load that afternoon and another a day or two later and fixed us up."

Another one who stepped up was Suntreat Beverages owner Ed Stevens. "He and Esther (Gil) would bring water and Gatorade to the camps every day. They were reliable and totally made our life easier."

"And Delgado Electric had an ice machine that every night would pump out 6,000 to 7,000 pounds of ice, and they would deliver it every day," Travis said. "They all totally stepped up for us and the firefighters."

Travis said two different spike camps were set up. "They are usually short-term camps for the fire location. Celebration (some referred to this as the Snake camp) and Camp 152, because it was on highway 152, set up near Hillsboro."

She noted on huge fires like the Black Fire, the team requires a driver for the buying team. "Terry Kinter was stationed in Las Cruces and drove a loop round trip every day from Las Cruces to deliver the supplies we were purchasing to the camps - to Camp 152 near Hillsboro, to Silver City, then to Celebration Camp, off Hwy 35 about 6 miles north of the Wilderness Ranger District and back to Las Cruces ."

Travis said she felt it was important to recognize those who helped, including Frank Baptiste who would pick up and dispose of contaminated fuel.

"The local connections are very helpful to us," Travis said. "They make our experience and our job and take it from good to great."

She also lauded Silver Schools for letting the incident command set up at G.W. Stout Elementary School during the duration of the Black Fire. "The schools will have to clean up after they leave, so it's generous of the schools. They didn't have to open their doors, but they did."

She said she usually goes out on about five assignments over a summer. "But my first one this year was in Nebraska in April. That's the earliest I've ever been sent out. I also spent 24-48 hours on a fire in Colorado earlier this year and now, the Black Fire."

The workdays are long, sometimes from 7 a.m. to 9 or 9:30 p.m., but "this one has been great. We go from 7 a.m. and are done at 8:30 at night."

She said some teams will do 10 assignments a year, but because she has family to take care of, "I'm not willing to go out that often. We all have a self-imposed feeling of responsibility to help the residents of places threatened by fire. Last year, I went on 5 or so assignments, the last one was up in Oregon (Bull Complex Fire) and it was a full 21 days plus two days of travel because the Forest Service was short on teams."

Travis loves her job. She expressed over and over in the interview how great her experience had been here in southwest New Mexico. She returned home today.