Ever wonder how support to firefighters happens?

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 28 June 2022 28 June 2022

One team member of the U.S. Forest Service firefighting system talks about her positive experience supporting those fighting the Black Fire

[Editor's Note: The Beat was notified of this U.S. Forest Service Contract Specialist by this author's daughter, telling us that her sister-in-law, whom we knew, was on assignment in Las Cruces helping with aiding firefighters on the Black Fire.]

By Mary Alice Murphy

Jennifer Travis serves as a member of the Rocky Mountain Area Buying Team and lives in Colorado. "We have one leader (Title: Contract Specialist), one retiree (Dispatcher), three more Contract Specialists (including me), and a Purchasing Agent."

She said this is a fairly typical sized team, although on larger fires or if one team is working multiple fires, they can have up to 10 people. The smallest team has one Lead and two purchasers (titles vary). When a fire is handed back to local control, the buying responsibly typically goes back to the local Forest or District staff.

Travis said a normal assignment is16 days, with a travel day on each end, this assignment was 19 days total and has been "a fantastic assignment. It was well organized, and I've found it interesting to be in southern New Mexico."

She laughed and said her daughters tell her she is fighting fires with a credit card.

"For every fire fighter, numerous people are backing each one up, through things like logistics, food, medical care, and so many others," Travis said.

Typically, when fires occur, the surrounding small towns near the forest that provide lodging, meals and other supplies to visitors are negatively affected by the lack of tourists coming to that area because of the fires and smoke, she noted. "Teams like ours try to spend as much money as we can through local vendors, but we also ride a fine line. It doesn't take long to buy a small town out of things like office supplies (notebooks, paper, printer ink etc.) or medical/first aid supplies (like cold medicine, foot powder, blister pads etc.), hardware items (buckets, trimmers, fly traps and such) or close a restaurant because they have agreed to provide food for 100 or so fire staff three meals a day.

"We will do that when we are told to, but we also run the risk of annoying the locals because suddenly the supplies they need are out of stock and won't be restocked for a week, maybe longer with the current supply chain issues," Travis said. "That's another reason why it's great to have willing local support. When the the Buying Team is in a larger area, we can still reach out to local vendors who can help, but we can also obtain these smaller items quickly and in bulk as needed without impacting the locals."

She particularly noted that the reason why this particular assignment was "fantastic" was because of the amazing support they received from people in Silver City and Grant County, and even in Las Cruces, "where we would walk into a store in our Forest Service uniforms, and we would suddenly become a priority for the vendor." She noted that does not happen everywhere, and it is really helpful when it does.

Travis said support for fighting a fire consists of two branches—the Incident Command staff, which directly oversees the fire fighting efforts and plans, and a Business Operations staff. "We are a part of this branch. We report to the forest, in this case the Gila National Forest, through the Agency Administrator. We have to make sure to spend taxpayer dollars wisely on the needed supplies and equipment."

Contract actions are conducted during the non-fire season, usually November to April, to line up large equipment, such as bulldozers, in order to get a fair and reasonable price from the contractor. "Vendors with 'pre-season negotiated contracts' are the first to be relied upon and called to duty. Sometimes, they are all busy with other assignments, and then we go to Tier 2 vendors who are not already contracted with the Forest Service but are willing to sign up for a contract for the duration of the incident. We use an EERA (emergency equipment rental agreement) for this type of large equipment."

Contract negotiations also take place for other vendors such as caterers and ambulance crews, as well as for shower units, which come in semi-trailers. The more contracts that can be negotiated ahead of the fire season for necessary equipment, the more resources there are to be called to the numerous fires that burn each year.

"The other part our team does is to manage minor purchases, under $10,000," Travis said. "That is a lot of what I do—for this assignment, among other items, I was assigned the water, Gatorade and ice orders submitted by the Food Unit Leader/crew. We also purchase office supplies so that the support staff at camp have what they need to do their jobs. For example, there is a GIS crew that creates the maps that come from information gathered by aircraft over the fire. The maps need to be printed and other crews are creating plans and reports, all of which need pens, paper; they need to be printed. Whatever they need, we purchase."

She said "it's super fun. We do the best we can, but what makes our job even better is when we get awesome support. I'm going to name some people who have gone above and beyond to help us on the Black Fire this year."

Travis said: "We called Fowler Bros. on a Sunday afternoon, and he answered the phone, much to our surprise. We needed gravel, because the rains were starting, and the camp was going to be a muddy mess. He delivered one load that afternoon and another a day or two later and fixed us up."

Another one who stepped up was Suntreat Beverages owner Ed Stevens. "He and Esther (Gil) would bring water and Gatorade to the camps every day. They were reliable and totally made our life easier."

"And Delgado Electric had an ice machine that every night would pump out 6,000 to 7,000 pounds of ice, and they would deliver it every day," Travis said. "They all totally stepped up for us and the firefighters."

Travis said two different spike camps were set up. "They are usually short-term camps for the fire location. Celebration (some referred to this as the Snake camp) and Camp 152, because it was on highway 152, set up near Hillsboro."

She noted on huge fires like the Black Fire, the team requires a driver for the buying team. "Terry Kinter was stationed in Las Cruces and drove a loop round trip every day from Las Cruces to deliver the supplies we were purchasing to the camps - to Camp 152 near Hillsboro, to Silver City, then to Celebration Camp, off Hwy 35 about 6 miles north of the Wilderness Ranger District and back to Las Cruces ."

Travis said she felt it was important to recognize those who helped, including Frank Baptiste who would pick up and dispose of contaminated fuel.

"The local connections are very helpful to us," Travis said. "They make our experience and our job and take it from good to great."

She also lauded Silver Schools for letting the incident command set up at G.W. Stout Elementary School during the duration of the Black Fire. "The schools will have to clean up after they leave, so it's generous of the schools. They didn't have to open their doors, but they did."

She said she usually goes out on about five assignments over a summer. "But my first one this year was in Nebraska in April. That's the earliest I've ever been sent out. I also spent 24-48 hours on a fire in Colorado earlier this year and now, the Black Fire."

The workdays are long, sometimes from 7 a.m. to 9 or 9:30 p.m., but "this one has been great. We go from 7 a.m. and are done at 8:30 at night."

She said some teams will do 10 assignments a year, but because she has family to take care of, "I'm not willing to go out that often. We all have a self-imposed feeling of responsibility to help the residents of places threatened by fire. Last year, I went on 5 or so assignments, the last one was up in Oregon (Bull Complex Fire) and it was a full 21 days plus two days of travel because the Forest Service was short on teams."

Travis loves her job. She expressed over and over in the interview how great her experience had been here in southwest New Mexico. She returned home today.

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option above this to the right, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a cheaper and shorter option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

It has come to this editor's attention that people are sending information to the Grant County Beat Facebook page. Please be aware that the editor does not regularly monitor the page. If you have items you want to send to the editor, please send them to editor@grantcountybeat.com. Thanks!

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 