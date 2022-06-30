Luna County, NM – On June 30, 2022, at around 05:57 a.m., New Mexico State Police officers were dispatched to a crash involving two vehicles on State Road 26 at about milepost 28, southwest of Hatch, NM.
The initial investigation indicated that a 2022 Dodge Ram pick-up transporting a camping trailer was traveling westbound on State Road 26. For reasons unknown, the Dodge Ram drifted into the eastbound lane of travel and crashed head-on into a 2006 Toyota minivan.
The driver of the Toyota, Jean Hedwig Gregory, 65, of Buckhorn, NM was killed in the collision and pronounced deceased on the scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator. The 37-year-old driver of the Dodge Ram pickup was airlifted to an area hospital for his injuries. His current condition is not known.
Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in this crash, and both drivers appear to have been wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. There were no passengers in either vehicle. This crash is being investigated by the New Mexico State Police with assistance from the New Mexico State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit.