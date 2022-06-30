By Lynn Janes

The Village of Santa Clara held its regular meeting June 23, 2022. Mayor Richard Bauch called the meeting to order and led the Pledge of Allegiance, Mayor Pro Tem Albert Esparza, trustees, Arnold Lopez, Olga Amador and Peter Erickson also attended.

The council approved the agenda for the meeting.

The council approved the minutes from the April 28, 2022, meeting.

Mayor's report.

Bauch told the council had had met with Freeport McMoRan the previous day concerning the water proposals. He said they are moving forward and would be meeting with the regional committee on July 5

New business none currently.

Old business none currently.

Resolutions

The council approved resolution number 2022-15, participation in local government road fund request for time extension and amendment in route and termini administered by New Mexico Department of Transportation. This resolution just allows more time to finish the street repairs and renovations.

Proclamations none currently.

Ordinances none currently.

Public comments

Thomas Caddel addressed the council with a complaint. He said he for the first time had to fill out paperwork to get an agenda for the meeting. Bauch said there had been a misunderstanding, and they would address it. Bauch explained public records had to have a form filled out but a copy of the agenda for meetings did not.

Caddel had another issue to present to the council. He said he saw survey stakes in the alley way next to his property and when would they open it up to him. Bauch explained that he had not received the survey yet and when he did, they would take care of the easement access.

Closed session took place regarding personnel matters.

Open session

Hiring, raises, terminations

The council approved the resignation of Maintenance Supervisor Robby Ramirez. Bauch wished him well in his endeavors.

Next meeting.

Regular meeting to be held July 14, 2022, at 6:00 pm

Regular meeting to be held July 28, 2022, at 6:00 pm

Meeting Adjourned