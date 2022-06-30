PHOENIX, AZ, June 30, 2022 – Freeport-McMoRan has been named one of the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States, earning a spot on the Points of Light's annual list of The Civic 50 as one of a small group of companies making the list every year since its inception in 2012.

"Being recognized as one of The Civic 50 is an important affirmation of Freeport's commitment to being a positive force in our host communities and with all of our stakeholders," said Tracy Bame, Director- Corporate Social Responsibility and Community Development.

"Having good relationships with communities supports our ability to operate. Communities grant our social license to operate, so we need to be sure we are working in partnership with communities to not only minimize impact, but also create social and economic value that builds community resilience over time."

The Civic 50 rates companies with annual U.S. revenues of at least $1 billion based on how they drive positive social impacts within their organizations and in the communities where they operate.

Companies are graded on four aspects of community engagement, including investment of employee time and company money to local causes; integration of community engagement into business operations; company policies and practices to stress community involvement; and metrics to measure the social and business impact of engagement programs.

An initiative of Points of Light, a nonpartisan global nonprofit organization, The Civic 50 rankings are the only such assessment that exclusively measures corporate involvement in communities, according to the organization's website. The Civic 50 was launched in 2012 as a partnership between Points of Light, the National Conference on Citizenship and Bloomberg LP.

To learn more about The Civic 50, visit civic50.org. For more information on our corporate citizenship initiatives, visit freeportinmycommunity.com.