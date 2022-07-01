On July 1, 2022 at approximately 10:56 am, Grant County Central Dispatch received an emergency call from an off-duty Grant County Sheriff’s Deputy who reported a serious motor vehicle accident in the intersection of U.S. Highway 180 East and Fort Bayard Road in the Village of Santa Clara. It was reported that a black SUV traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed had collided with the rear-end of a commercial semi-tractor trailer combination which had stopped for a red traffic signal in the intersection.

Multiple Deputies responded and were assisted on-scene by the Hurley Police Department, the City of Bayard Animal Control Officer, Employees of the Village of Santa Clara and an Employee of Hamilton Construction. Traffic on U.S. Highway 180 East was affected in both directions for approximately 30 minutes.

The black SUV was occupied by an adult male and an 8 year old child. The adult male succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at Gila Regional Medical Center after being transported. The child suffered minor injury and was treated at-scene. The driver of the commercial vehicle was not injured.

The name of the deceased has not been released pending notification of next-of-kin nor has the passenger due to juvenile status.

The Sheriff would like to thank all who responded to this incident for their help.