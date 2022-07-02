[Editor's Note: This editor issues an apology to the author and to readers. I've been swamped with personal business in addition to Beat business this week, and haven't done a very good job of keeping up with either. Here is the belated posting of the Tuesday evening Silver City Town Council meeting.]

By Roger Lanse

Several employees of the SPIN shelter spoke before council, including Elizette Dominguez, Gail Stanford, Mark McAllister, Joseph Dominguez, and Karissa Andazola, stating the shelter helped them from regressing back into addiction or crime, one saying it actually saved their life. Executive Director Christine Wolford said when she heard the suggestion to build a new shelter behind Walmart as a way to avoid problems in the residential area, she was more excited than stressed. "I would be uber excited if the city built us a big facility behind Walmart. That would just make my day."

District 2 Councilor Nicholas Prince focused on the SPIN shelter which at the last council meeting was objected to by many residents due to its presence in a residential neighborhood. Prince stated he was 'gravely concerned' by the language that many used which dehumanizes, and distances those of us who are fortunate enough to have inherited or can afford homes from those who haven't. He said he 'absolutely' needs to warn that the consequences of using this type of language may make it easier to commit acts of violence among those who are already disenfranchised. Prince stated he was impressed with the shelter board and staff and their diversity of programs.

District 4 Councilor Guadalupe Cano had good words to say about Silver City Fire Department Emergency Manager Jeff Fell who assisted a constituent 'above and beyond' when help from the Albuquerque Fire Department was not forthcoming.

Cano proposed adding a new meeting to the council's agenda, a public work session prior to the regular council bi-monthly meetings, saying the county and some mining area municipalities have them. Cano said a public work session would enable residents to interact more completely with council on issues affecting the town. She also suggested holding a special meeting at a future date, to further discuss the litigation issue the council has been discussing the past few meetings. An informal polling of council by Mayor Ken Ladner revealed all were in favor of having the work sessions and the special meeting.

District 3 Councilor Jose Ray Jr asked Silver City Police Department Capt. Melinda Hobbs to speak to the significance of fentanyl in the town. Hobbs stated it was a large problem today, and its narcotic effect could not only be induced through inhaling and injection, but also through ingestion.

Ray also encouraged residents to enjoy the many town events available this Fourth of July.

District 1 Councilor Lucian Farmer told council he was saddened by the recent events concerning the family of Nikki Bascom and 'truly' hoped the settlement would help give them some peace and closure. He also stated it was necessary for council to approve the gross receipts tax rate increase.

Silver City Fire Department Chief Milo Lambert told council the Stage 1 fire restrictions imposed on April 22 will be lifted effective July 1. He said this does not affect fireworks, those restrictions will be lifted on July 14. Burning yard waste will still need a permit, Lambert said.

Georgiana Duarte urged council to move on creating a more interesting dog park – one that is inclusive to more human ages and conditions, as well as taking all breeds into consideration. She said her committee stands ready to assist the town in this endeavor in any way.

Town Manager Alex Brown presented council with summaries of six ongoing and proposed projects:

• Recreation Center -- The town has $8.75 million allocated with another $4 million anticipated through a bond issue. This has always been a top priority project. The proposed location is a 13+ acre lot on the corner of 32nd and Silver streets. The town has entered into a contract with Fowler Bros, the owners of the lot, to purchase about six acres with an option to buy the other seven. A meeting was held recently to go over some general information such as orientation of the buildings and timelines.

• Swimming Pool – The old swimming pool has been on its last legs for the past 25 years. We get it working every year but every year there is something the town has to fix. Brown (along with Cano and Farmer later) emphasized the two projects, rec center and pool, are separate projects and will require separate revenue streams. Brown said a recent report that he had spoken negatively about the swimming pool was false. That report stemmed from a two minute conversation with the architect in which Brown asked if the swimming pool and associated parking lot would fit on the six acres contracted for and was told it would not. The question was asked only so the information could be given to the Swimming Pool Group so they could factor in the price of the remaining seven acres in the cost of the pool. New money to begin design of the pool looks likely. "A new pool is not going to start right now, but we can make it happen." In an answer to Ray, Brown stated it costs about $90,000 to operate the old pool for one season and revenue from the pool amounts to about $30,000 per season.

• Gough Park – In discussion phase for the park to be a hub of the Continental Divide Trail. NM Outdoor Recreation and Tourism Departments are on board. Already have some parts needed such as the Rock House, San Vicente Trail, and a federal allocation of another million.

• City Hall – Some very preliminary work on what the remodeled building will look like but am not going to release any until we're ready to start doing some work. Structural work on the roof is needed. The cost right now for everything is close to $1 million.

• Golf Course – No work has been done on the course since the new nine was built in 1984-85, except for the new clubhouse six years ago. Upgrades, though, of the property include tearing down the old clubhouse, paving the parking lot, bringing in the well division to maintain the wells, hiring a new grounds superintendent, and hiring a new highly qualified general manager. Revenues from the golf course have been better than expected. New golf carts should begin arriving around July 15.

• Ridge Road – Doing the final paving between Fairway and Lance. In this stretch there

will be no sidewalks just curbs and gutters to keep the rural feel of the area, besides sidewalks are very expensive. Preliminary work has started on Little Walnut and will start in earnest once Ridge Road is finished in a couple of weeks.

Council approved a restaurant beer and wine liquor license with on premises consumption only with Sunday sales by the drink for Empire Buffet of Silver City DBA W&Z Asian Bistro and Sushi Bar on 1740 E. Highway 180.

Council approved a three year agreement between the town and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees. The agreement provides for raising the base pay for new hires to $13/hr. Existing employees will receive a $1.25/hr increase, to $14.25/hr, according to Brown. In year 2 base pay will increase from $13/hr to $14/hr, with existing employees earning the extra $1.25 to $15.25/hr, and the third year will see base pay rise to $15/hr with existing employees earning $1.25 more to $16.25/hr.

Council also approved a three year agreement between the town and Local 2430 International Association of Firefighters, by a split vote with Cano voting "No.". This agreement provides for a schedule change from 18 days to 14 days which was needed because of a PERA requirement. Base pay has been increased annually from $33,488 to $34,900 the first year. In year two of the agreement, base annual pay goes up to $37,128 and in year three it goes up to $39,312.

Cano objected to this "horrible" agreement and the small rate hikes provided to firefighters when they put their lives at risk. She said she will go ahead and introduce the motion but will be voting "No."