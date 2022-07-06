This is the first of several photo essays on the Fourth of July 2022 parade, park activities, ice cream social and fireworks display.
Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
Fourth of July Parade 2022 - part 1
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2022-1/IMG_4502.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2022-1/IMG_4503.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2022-1/IMG_4506.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2022-1/IMG_4507.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2022-1/IMG_4508.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2022-1/IMG_4509.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2022-1/IMG_4510.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2022-1/IMG_4513.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2022-1/IMG_4516.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2022-1/IMG_4518.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2022-1/IMG_4520.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2022-1/IMG_4521.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2022-1/IMG_4522.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2022-1/IMG_4523.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2022-1/IMG_4524.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2022-1/IMG_4525.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2022-1/IMG_4527.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2022-1/IMG_4531.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2022-1/IMG_4536.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2022-1/IMG_4539.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2022-1/IMG_4540.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2022-1/IMG_4542.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2022-1/IMG_4543.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2022-1/IMG_4546.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2022-1/IMG_4551.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2022-1/IMG_4553.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2022-1/IMG_4554.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2022-1/IMG_4555.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2022-1/IMG_4556.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2022-1/IMG_4558.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2022-1/IMG_4559.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2022-1/IMG_4560.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2022-1/IMG_4562.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2022-1/IMG_4564.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2022-1/IMG_4565.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2022-1/IMG_4566.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2022-1/IMG_4567.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2022-1/IMG_4570.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2022-1/IMG_4572.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-Parade-2022-1/IMG_4573.jpg