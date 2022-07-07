By Roger Lanse

Grant County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded on Friday, July 1, 2022, at about 10:30 p.m. to 102 Enchanted Trail, Pinos Altos, in reference to a possible aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Two witnesses, Timothy Neumann Jr., 47, of Maldoon, Texas and his wife stated they had come from Texas to help Neumann’s father of the address, and brother Joshua Neumann, 42, also of the address.

According to a GCSO offense report, the two witnesses stated an argument ensued between Joshua Neumann and the two witnesses with Joshua ordering the two witnesses to get out and throwing their belongings outside on the ground. During the argument, Joshua fell out the door and down a small embankment caused by Neumann Jr. trying to get into the residence. Joshua retrieved a handgun belonging to his father and pointed it at the chest of Neumann Jr from a distance of about five feet. The two witnesses then walked down to Neumann Sr.’s house about 100 feet away where they heard Joshua fire “two shots up near his trailer.”

Joshua also walked down to Neumann Sr.’s house, with the pistol in his hand, the report said. Neumann Sr. told deputies that Joshua was fine until he started taking DMT [N, N-dimethyltryptamine, a potent hallucinogenic drug]. Soon after taking the DMT, the elder Neumann said, he became angry, was waving the gun around, and pointed the pistol at Neumann Sr. from a distance of about four feet.

The two witnesses told deputies, “Everyone had been drinking since about noon.”

Deputies were able to collect the tan F&N .45 caliber pistol from a bedroom, according to the report, and two .45 caliber shell casings were found in front of the trailer. The pistol had one round in the chamber and nine in the magazine, all Fiocchi brand with full metal jackets.

Joshua was arrested and charged with aggravated assault against a household member with a deadly weapon, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and transported to the Grant County Detention Center for booking. Joshua was released, according to GCDC staff, on July 5 on his own recognizance by Judge Laney’s Magistrate Court.

A criminal complaint and summons were completed to be filed in magistrate court for battery against Neumann Jr.

[Editor’s Note: This editor did not know what ROR meant, but learned it means released on one’s own recognizance. Maybe most of you know what it means, but I didn’t.]