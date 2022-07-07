By Roger Lanse

On Friday, July 1, 2022, at about 10:57 a.m., a Grant County Sheriff's Office deputy witnessed a crash between a Chevrolet Suburban and a semi-truck at the intersection of Highway 180 and Fort Bayard Road in Santa Clara. The deputy stated while traveling east on Highway 180 he was slowing to stop at the intersection's red traffic light when a black Suburban passed him in the right lane and didn't brake as the vehicle approached the intersection where other traffic had stopped.

According to a GCSO report, the deputy said although the driver of the Suburban attempted to avoid the collision by swerving to the right, the vehicle struck the right rear of the semi and was stuck under the semi's rear bumper and trailer. While the driver of the Suburban, Arthur Ambriz, 38, of Silver City, was pinned under the dash, steering wheel, and hood, and being tended to by medical personnel, other first responders were able to cut through the firewall, pillars, hood, and cab to extricate Ambriz from the Suburban and transport him to Gila Regional Medical Center. A juvenile male, listed in the blotter report as 8 years old, was treated on scene for scratches to his face and knee and transported from the scene by family.

Deputies learned that Ambriz succumbed to his injuries at 1:18 p.m. at GRMC, and that narcotics were found on his person. An OMI investigator stated to deputies Ambriz' body would be sent to the medical examiner's office in Albuquerque.