Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
This is part 3 of 4 parts of photos of the Fourth of July parade.
Fourth of July Parade 2022 - part 3
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-parade-2022-3/IMG_4602.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-parade-2022-3/IMG_4605.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-parade-2022-3/IMG_4606.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-parade-2022-3/IMG_4607.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-parade-2022-3/IMG_4608.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-parade-2022-3/IMG_4609.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-parade-2022-3/IMG_4610.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-parade-2022-3/IMG_4611.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-parade-2022-3/IMG_4612.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-parade-2022-3/IMG_4613.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-parade-2022-3/IMG_4615.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-parade-2022-3/IMG_4617.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-parade-2022-3/IMG_4619.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-parade-2022-3/IMG_4621.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-parade-2022-3/IMG_4624.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-parade-2022-3/IMG_4628.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-parade-2022-3/IMG_4629.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-parade-2022-3/IMG_4630.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-parade-2022-3/IMG_4631.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-parade-2022-3/IMG_4633.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-parade-2022-3/IMG_4636.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-parade-2022-3/IMG_4637.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-parade-2022-3/IMG_4639.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-parade-2022-3/IMG_4641.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-parade-2022-3/IMG_4642.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-parade-2022-3/IMG_4644.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-parade-2022-3/IMG_4645.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-parade-2022-3/IMG_4647.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-parade-2022-3/IMG_4648.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-parade-2022-3/IMG_4649.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-parade-2022-3/IMG_4650.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-parade-2022-3/IMG_4651.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-parade-2022-3/IMG_4652.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-parade-2022-3/IMG_4653.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-parade-2022-3/IMG_4656.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-parade-2022-3/IMG_4658.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-parade-2022-3/IMG_4660.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-parade-2022-3/IMG_4661.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-parade-2022-3/IMG_4662.jpg
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-parade-2022-3/IMG_4663.jpg