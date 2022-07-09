Vendors and information booths filled Gough Park on July 4, 2022.
Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
Fourth of July at Gough Park 070422
Fourth of July Parade 2022 - part 4
Supporting Wounded Warriors with a raffle were Jay Bottom and pup Jill, Doug Shoaf and Hal Halbedel
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-Gough-Park-070422/IMG_4480.jpg
Fourth of July at Gough Park 070422
Supporting the Silver High School Band, whose members were marching in the band, are from left, Marthan Johnson, Brooke Franzaglio, and Diana Cano
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-Gough-Park-070422/IMG_4483.jpg
Fourth of July at Gough Park 070422
Supporting Silver High School Soccer, whose players were on a float in the parade, are Richard Rogers, Rudy Mariscal and Sarah Vasquez.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-Gough-Park-070422/IMG_4485.jpg
Fourth of July at Gough Park 070422
Practicing lassoing a pretend bull
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-Gough-Park-070422/IMG_4488.jpg
Fourth of July at Gough Park 070422
Promoting Grant County Cattle Growers are from left, David McCauley, Daniel McCauley and Tom Shelley.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-Gough-Park-070422/IMG_4491.jpg
Fourth of July at Gough Park 070422
Representing Youth Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition are Valerie Kling and Erin Coffield
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-Gough-Park-070422/IMG_4493.jpg
Fourth of July at Gough Park 070422
Representing the Silver City Woman's Club with a quilt raffle are Pam Houck and Lucy Potts
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-Gough-Park-070422/IMG_4497.jpg
Fourth of July at Gough Park 070422
Representing the All Stars Softball Girls with food for sale is Annalisa Nieto
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-Gough-Park-070422/IMG_4500.jpg
Fourth of July at Gough Park 070422
Philip Ynostroza representing the Gila National Forest
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-Gough-Park-070422/IMG_4679.jpg
Fourth of July at Gough Park 070422
Pinos Altos Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department Chief Ed Downard at the Sounds of Fire Safety booth.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-Gough-Park-070422/IMG_4682.jpg
Fourth of July at Gough Park 070422
Proudly wearing the Junior Firefighter helmets are Scarlett Laupola and Leila McClellan.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-Gough-Park-070422/IMG_4685.jpg
Fourth of July at Gough Park 070422
Donnie Fell talks to someone about the National Wild Turkey Federation
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-Gough-Park-070422/IMG_4686.jpg
Fourth of July Parade 2022 - part 4
Celebrating the right to protest in support of murdering unborn babies
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fourth-of-July-Gough-Park-070422/IMG_4688.jpg