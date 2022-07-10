This is the slideshow of people and happenings at the Ice Cream Social at the Silver City Museum.
Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
Fourth of July 2022 Ice Cream Social
Mila Anchondo, Justin and Jayden Guerrero with their painted faces. Suzy Calhoun in the back waves.
Twins, whose names this photographer failed to get.
Participating in the cake walk.
Brady Halbison with the cake he just won in the cake walk.
Colton Dichter throwing the bean bag for the corn hole game
Red, white and blue patriotic Silver City Museum banner
DJ and Alex Gonzales with their fancy painted faces.
Raul Turrieta in his patriotic garb
Peter Dahl-Bredine entertains at the Silver City Museum Ice Cream Social
