By Mary Alice Murphy

The original date for the Gila Regional Medical Center governing board meeting was set for June 23, 2022, but due to two of the board members, Chris Ponce and Javier "Harvey" Salas, being out sick, and Billy Billings at a doctor's appointment, Chair Alicia Edwards and Member Harry Browne did not have a quorum. At the meeting, they determined that the meeting would take place at a time to be determined on June 28, 2022.

"However," Edwards said, "we have two people who are here to be recognized for their years of service to the hospital. We will honor them for taking time to get over here to this meeting."

The board members present, as well as the Interim Chief Executive Officer Marion A. "Tony" Thompson, Interim Financial Officer, Chief Quality Officer Denice Baird and Interim Human Resources Director Beverly Bush recognized Linda Bluestone for her 30 years of service, currently in the recovery room, and Jennifer O'Dell for 20 years of service, currently in surgical services.

"On behalf of the board and on behalf of everyone at Gila Regional, thank you for your service and staying with the hospital for as long as you have," Edwards said, before honoring them with plaques.

When they reconvened at 9 a.m. on June 28, 2022, Ponce had joined Edwards and Browne. Salas and Billings came in late.

From left are Interim CEO Marion A. "Tony" Thompson, Governing board member Chris Ponce awarding plaque to his wife Julie Ponce, and Jenny Ferrant. Back row, governing board Chair Alicia Edwards, Interim CFO Paul Rogers, and governing board member Harry Browne. Courtesy of JoAnn Holgiun

At this meeting, they recognized the rest of those on the list and had a guest at the meeting. The others recognized for their service were Julie Ponce for five years of service with Beginning Years, Johnny Tafoya for five years in med surg and Donald Gorden for five years in EMS. Julie Ponce received her plaque from her husband, Chris Ponce.

The members went into executive session. After coming out of the session, they approved the consent agenda of minutes and had no old business to address.

Under new business, the first item addressed consideration of a recommendation from the Medical Staff Executive Committee to approve provider credentialing. Browne made the motion to approve and to affirm that on an emergency basis, he and Edwards had approved credentialing for three providers the previous week at the meeting that had no quorum.

The next item considered the GRMC fiscal years 2023-25 strategic plan draft. Members approved the draft.

The second amendment to extend the physician employment agreement for Laurence F. Gibson, MD, was approved, as was the renewal of nurse practitioner employment agreement with Michael L. Harris, CNP.

The following agenda item addressed the ratification of the third amendment to extend the professional services agreement for the Cancer Center with the University of New Mexico Medical Group. The agreement extends the services to the end of August. Members approved it.

Thompson requested the next item, the professional services agreement for bridge oncology coverage by New Mexico Cancer Center (New Mexico Oncology and Hematology Consultants, Ltd) during the cancer center transition be tabled, as the paperwork had not been finalized. Dr. Barbara McAneny, founder and CEO, was expected to be back in Silver City, the following week.

After considerable discussion, with some members not being available at a future potential date, the board moved and approved to give Edwards the authorization to sign the paperwork, with a retroactive approval at a future meeting.

Members approved a purchase agreement of time clock equipment required for the human resources information system, which is shifting from Meditech to UKG, according to Bush, who said: "UKG will be our record of truth for our human resources platform."

A capital purchase agreement for ventilator equipment via USDA funding from Medtronics (a Vizient general purchase order vendor) also elicited discussion. Thompson noted the ventilators had arrived and were being put into service. Browne said he believed the board had already acted on the item. While waiting for confirmation on the agenda item, the members moved to the next item.

That item considered a resolution for signatory authority, specifically for banking. Thompson said it added Thompson and Rogers and removed the previous CEO and CFO. When Edwards said that had already been done, Thompson replied that the language used evidently had not been exactly what the bank needed, so this would replace the prior language.

The board members approved the resolution.

The following resolution addressed the adoption of an infrastructure capital improvement plan. Thompson said they had worked on the ICIP with Southwest New Mexico Council of Governments Executive Director Priscilla Lucero, "who has been great to work with. We prioritized what we needed most."

Rogers noted that the hospital has asked for funding for the MRI machine but had not received word of any award yet.

In order of preference, is 1) upgrade MRI equipment for $1 million; 2) the next one is the Gila Regional HVAC equipment for which the hospital has received $1 million and is requesting an additional $1.5 million; 3) security cameras for $400,000; 4) equipment purchase for $500,000, with the hospital already having received $400,000, with the total request over time of $2.9 million; 5) GRMC telecommunications equipment for a request of an additional $450,000 above the $550,000 already received; 6) facility improvements for $500,000; and 7) Gila Regional labor and delivery renovation for $500,000 to complete the original request for $2 million.

"We worked to prioritize and lay out our future years," Thompson said.

The ICIP for FY 2024-28 was approved.

The next resolution addressed the adoption of the operating and capital budget for FY23.

Edwards said: "Paul, we've had a lot of conversation about this. We reviewed it at the executive session last week."

"There are no changes since the last review," Rogers said. "The net surplus we are budgeting for next year is $1,843,000, with a cash position of $25 million."

Board members moved and approved resolution for the FY 23 budget.

The final resolution considered the renewal of the GRMC insurance liability policy for calendar year 2023, as presented in executive session.

Browne said he appreciated the representative coming and presenting about it.

The resolution was approved.

Returning back to the item on the ventilators, Thompson said he confused things by saying the ventilators had arrived. The anesthesia machines had arrived.

Browne said this addresses the recall they learned of in executive session. The previous machines had been recalled, so this is to replace them. Thompson said they had been given to the hospital by the federal government, but then they were recalled after GRMC has given them to another organization. "We had to inform them of the recall, and yes, they are gone forever." Edwards said: "This resolution is to purchase new ones using some of our USDA money," and Thompson confirmed it.

The purchase of two ventilators was approved.

Under reports and updates, Thompson said: "We had a great visit with Dr. McAneny yesterday. She spent all her time meeting with our team, reintroduced herself to many of them. We had a lunch and discussed the agreement. We will meet again on Friday with our legal counsel virtually, and I expect the documents to be completed. I'll be in town hall meetings with our team, and they will be spaced out to meet with as many staff as possible to answer questions they may have."

Chief Nursing Officer Kelly Rodriguez was not in attendance, so there was no CNO report.

Rogers gave the CFO financial report for May 31, 2022, for Gila Regional. "We are reporting a $545,000 profit for the month, with no extraordinary things in the month. $20,000 of the amount is operating bottom line. Non-operating revenue was about $525,000, so all of the operating and non-operating income totaled the net surplus of $545,000."

The next slide of his presentation showed the volume trends over the past six months. Discharges were up in comparison to the prior month, as were ER visits. Outpatient declined a little bit and surgeries declined a bit. "Overall it was a pretty good month, especially with outpatient and ER visits."

The monthly results showed the net surplus. Operating revenues were up by $7 million and exceeded budget and prior year, he said. Total operating expenses were up $6.7 million., providing an EBIDA (earnings before interest, depreciation and amortization) of $382,000. Taking out the interest, depreciation and amortization left a net of $20,000, plus a grant of $523,000 plus investment income of $2,000 totaled the $545,000 surplus.

Year-to-date results equaled a net surplus of $5.6 million on a budget of $562,000.

Key measures of liquidity for the past six months, "we continue to see our net accounts receivable decline, which is a good sign. Days cash on hand declined by one day, with presently 122.4 days cash on hand. The current ratio is slightly higher, and we continue to reduce the days of accounts payable, which is also good. All positive indicators except for the loss of one day of cash on hand."

He listed the capital expenditures for the 11 months ending May 31, 2022. With a total of $1.68 million, several items, including the roof and the women's services center drawings were covered by grants, with other expenditures coming out of working capital.

The next item was chief of staff report, as submitted by Dr. Brian Robinson. Edwards said the credentialing report had already been approved. Some formulary changes had been made.

Denice Baird presented the quality report. "Joint Commission was in the building on Friday and did the survey related to the blood gas lab and also testing for minimal complexity tests that could be done at home by a lay person, such as glucose sticks, pregnancy tests, strep throat tests. That was for our Rural Health Clinic. So, that was Friday. We had two very minimal deficiencies in the blood gas lab. We had identified them a few days prior and had put in a correction plan, which we handed to the surveyor. Nursing had no deficiencies. Our rural health clinic had three, which were simply documentation issues. The Joint Commission is coming from July 12-15 for the one-year survey on the critical access conversion. It's a four-day survey, with one RN doing the survey. I want to recognize our inpatient services supervisor, who is a very creative individual. Those flyers I handed out are examples that she created to present to the department directors to share with their staff members to be prepared for the survey. She's doing one a day for 15 days prior to the survey with a different topic every day. It helps new staff and reminds older staff on the low-hanging fruit that surveyors typically look for. It helps them be prepared to speak to a surveyor. Our CAP (College of American Pathology) survey is for our main lab and is done by a peer-review lab person from another facility who comes to survey us. We reciprocate by going and doing the same for another facility in the state. They are tentatively scheduled for July 22 but have had to change that date once. We're going through and making sure that policies and procedures are up to date, since we had a leadership change in that department recently."

She gave highlights of the April Performance Committee. "Our medication errors for the month were at 1.7 errors per 1,000 doses. Out of more than 16,000 doses administered only 27 were reported. Sepsis is a publicly reported statistic and is part of our star rating. Areas of struggle are low lactic acid and fluid accuracy, such as blood draws."

Baird reported that the new ER director was working on improving all the stats, as well as educating staff on how to improve.

"The last two things I want to talk about are brand new to our Performance Committee," Baird said. "Dietary has standards from CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid), which includes that all items needed for cooking are available and no substance had to be substituted. The goal is 95 percent and as they meet the goal, it will move up. We will continue to monitor that. The last one is surgical services clinic. This one is for the clinic, and it is around scheduling referrals to the surgical services clinic. A provider refers someone, and they want to turn that around and have the patient in the clinic within three days. It's a great project for patient outcomes and the experience of care."

With no HealthTechS3 management representative attending, the next item was board comments. Billings had none, nor did Salas.

Browne said he was feeling no confidence in the interim CEO because of a very discouraging transaction. "I've had a hard time coming to terms with it."

Ponce said he, too, was disappointed on the communication with HealthTechS3, but "I can't get into it because of executive session. I'm very, very, very disappointed, and I think we have a communication breakdown. I'll shut up, so I don't get myself in trouble."

Edwards had no comments.

The board adjourned.