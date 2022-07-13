By Roger Lanse

Several residents spoke to the Silver City Town Council at its July 12, 2022, regular meeting in favor of supporting the SPIN (Support People In Need) House located at 610 N. Silver Street; most either worked at SPIN or had an affiliation with the shelter. “I’ve also had good experiences with them in my role as a school counselor,” one said; Another, ”I’ve seen some amazing changes come through there.” Another, gave credit to the Reserve community for enabling him to turn his life around saying, “these women deserve the same chance I got.” Another, “Women are worth fighting for.” “They have many rules and requirements for living there.” “Most fulfilling job I’ve ever had.” “Everyone, regardless of whether they’re homeless or down and out are citizens and they have rights and they have a right to safety and to be taken minimal care of.” “As difficult as it is, we do the best we can with a very difficult population.” “We want to take extra measures to provide safety in our community.”

Others voiced support for the shelter but opposed placing another homeless shelter close to Sixth Street School. One said, “SPIN is an agency that is providing necessary services for the people of Silver City. They are very much needed and depended on by many people in our community. As a mother of a child that will be attending Sixth Street Elementary School this coming school year, I have to express that I am opposed to the SPIN transitional home being in such close proximity of the school.” Another said, she is a social worker who deals with those who need help, and recognized the need for services, but, “Children come first.”

One gentleman detailed the “personal hell” he goes through as a person with autism who is a resident of the SPIN neighborhood. He said, ”I’m living in a paranoia paradise right now because I can’t leave my home. I don’t feel safe in my home and I don’t even feel safe leaving my home and I’m developing PTSD because of this.”

Superintendent of Silver Schools Will Hawkins spoke to council about a shelter being placed near Sixth Street School, saying he wants to make “sure we follow the policies that you have set forth in going through your procedures when approving an ordinance or permit.” He stated notifying schools of a proposed ordinance was part of the procedure, but that notification was never done in this case, which made it impossible to participate in the zoning process. ”If the city council is going to allow your procedures to be ignored, then, I think we have another issue.” When you address ordinances and approve zoning permits, Hawkins said, the city assumes the responsibility for the risk, however small, if there are students in the area. “If you are saying it’s okay, then what you are doing is you’re accepting the risk. You’re saying that risk is more than okay.” It could be termed indifference or even gross negligence, Hawkins pointed out.

District 4 Councilor Guadalupe Cano advised her email is not working right and if people want to get a hold of her during the next two weeks or so to please call – 575 590-2941. She reminded residents of the Gila River Festival coming up Sept. 22-25. Cano expressed she is working with a group of New Mexico film students who are developing a project to promote the effort to designate the Gila River as a wild and scenic river. The film will premier at the Outdoor Economic Conference in Taos on October 5-7, Cano said.

District 3 Councilor Jose Ray Jr commented on fresh graffiti at La Capilla.

District 2 Councilor Nicholas Prince suggested council play a more active role in eliminating poverty.

Town Manager Alex Brown described progress on several ongoing or proposed projects. 1) Rec Center -- negotiating final contract with architect, 2) City Hall -- looking for financing opportunities for replacing the roof; 3) Gough Park and swimming pool -- exploring funding opportunities; 4) Golf course -- received 10 golf carts which will enable collecting more revenues through cart rentals, 5) Ridge Road -- basically done, 6) Little Walnut -- just starting, 7) Regional Water Project -- just starting to be worked on, “It’s been going on since 2014,” Brown said, “and now Freeport McMoRan has stepped up to the table and is pushing things and is very involved now.”

Council on a 3-1 vote with Prince voting ‘nay,’ remanded a conditional use permit request to add a new transitional house addressed as 505 N. Cooper Street to the business license back to the Planning and Zoning Commission.

Council approved having work sessions prior to council meetings, details to be ironed out later. Dates for the meetings are to be announced in the Grant County Beat, in addition to the Daily Press.

Council approved special dispenser permits for 1) Knights of Columbus car show for July 30, 2022, with alcohol served from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 1201 Pope Street and 2) Carnitas, Musica y Mas Festival for Sept. 2-4 2022, with alcohol service from 5 p.m. to midnight on Sept. 2, from 11 a.m. to midnight on Sept. 3, and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 4. Liquor license holder for both events is Q’s Southern Bistro.

Council approved awarding the town’s prosecution services to Bradburn Law Office in Silver City.

Brown addressed council with prepared remarks from the public podium just prior to adjournment.

“Mayor, Council, citizens of Silver City and most importantly the Bascom family, I have prepared this statement and feel it is important for me to share this with all of you. I acknowledge that in my position as the Town manager of Silver City the responsibility I hold is great. The buck stops with the Town Manager for many things, and I continue to accept that. I have agonized and lost sleep for months now thinking of all the events that lead up to the tragedy resulting in the death of Nikki Bascom and the resulting effects on her family. It doesn’t leave my mind for a minute, trying to identify any opportunities that I may have had to intervene and possibly change the outcome. I think it is important to acknowledge that this chain of events began before my tenure as the Town Manager with a bad hiring decision. While this doesn’t mitigate my responsibility, I depend on staff that reports to me to be excellent. While on many fronts the staff are excellent, in this incidence, they failed us, and I now carry this burden. This is a horrible situation; I recognize the citizens of this Town will carry this burden of our failure for some time and for that I apologize to each of you. While I am willing to carry my responsibility, I refuse to excuse the list of others that put this Town in the position we find ourselves and the Bascom family in.

“I want to openly share some things with the public about how this has all developed. First, our insurance withheld critical information from the Town for 6 years. During this 6-year period, the Town could have prepared better and settled with the Bascom family in a much more timely manner. This would have been less painful to the family and in obviously a different way, the Town. Once the Town management became aware of significant details we began to move towards settlement and not cause any more pain on this family. Additionally, before the Town had even discovered our exposure in this case, I worked with the police department to completely assess and re-write the police department policies to ensure that we are using and have process to ensure that policies remain current, constitutional and follow best practices. This process has been completed and relationship with 3rd party remains in place to ensure we remain up to date.

“Lastly, I want to recognize that while our actions leading up to this settlement have set the Town back, through Council and Executive leadership while working with our citizens, we have great opportunities ahead of us. If we all stick together and stay focused on improving Silver City we can have a great recreation center, aquatics center, parks, Town Hall, and many other assets. It has been an honor and privilege to serve the Town of Silver City and I know we can do better while continuing to make Silver City a great place to live, work and raise a family.

“And, with that, I apologize.”