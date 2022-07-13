By Roger Lanse
A call came into the Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority on Wednesday, June 29, reporting the driver of a silver 2016 Toyota Corolla with Arizona plates was east bound on Highway 180 and waving a gun around. A Silver City Police Department officer conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle near the intersection of College Avenue and Hudson Street that day at approximately 8:40 p.m.
According to an SCPD incident report, the driver was identified as James Norman, 29, of Lakeside, Arizona. Officers found a pink 9mm handgun on the front passenger side floorboard. Although the officer reported detecting an odor of alcohol coming from Norman's person, he blew a .074 using a preliminary breath test and also passed all but one of the administered field sobriety tests, the report said. The officer "determined there were not enough clues to place James under arrest for driving while under the influence."
Norman was placed under arrest for negligent use of a firearm, transported in handcuffs to SCPD for paperwork, and released on a citation to appear.