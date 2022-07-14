Ann McMahon talks about her WNMU show for Clay Festival 071222

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 14 July 2022 14 July 2022

Photos and Article by Mary Alice Murphy

Ann McMahon Mining Photography Exhibit at McCray Gallery 071222 Ann McMahon Mining Photography Exhibit at McCray Gallery 071222 Ann McMahon Mining Photography Exhibit at McCray Gallery 071222

Ann McMahon Mining Photography Exhibit at McCray Gallery 071222

On Tuesday, July 12, 2022, McCray Gallery at Western New Mexico University featured the opening of an exhibition of photographs by Ann McMahon. The show will continue through July 17, 2022. See https://art.wnmu.edu/mccray-gallery-of-contemporary-art/#upcoming-show for gallery open hours.

At the opening, McMahon talked about her journey into taking photos of many of the old mines in Grant County.

"Clay, mining and light are intertwined in Grant County," McMahon said.

About her photography on display she said that everything was a team effort. Terry Humble, mining historian of Grant County, whom McMahon met In 2012 during one of his mine tours, impressed her with his enthusiasm and knowledge of the area.. She purchased a copy of his book "Santa Rita del Cobre."  After she promoted him in an article, he worked with her to photograph the abandoned mines throughout the area.

She said he took her to the Combo Mine. "We set up light panels and took the photos you see hanging on the walls. A week later a man walked in and tore out all the metal equipment, probably to sell it."

Her former assistant, Andrew Lindhof,  was the first geologist to work with her. McMahon and Lindhof were awarded the National Mining History Association's first ever Heritage Award in 2015.

"A lot of hard work went into mining in this area," McMahon said. She noted that mining also helped develop a narrow-gauge railroad that ran between Silver City and Pinos Altos. Some portions of track remain, and some areas still show where the tracks once lay. She explained that the reason for narrow-gauge was because of sharp turns on the hills and mountains.

She pointed out one of her photos which was of a hand-fitted mortarless rock wall that still exists. "The Topmiller family keeps it repaired."

Her photography in the show covered about nine of the 24 know mining districts in the county, as shown on the map below. She has been to all but one of the known districts, because it is on private property, and she has never gained permission to visit it.


Because Grant County is a big county, "it has taken me about 8 years to cover many of the mines, including one that was a 10-mile hike in and back out. I was sure happy to see my truck."

About her photographic process, which includes tripods and light panels that are carried on mules to the sites, once she has the photos, she spends about a week using Photoshop before getting into the proof process. "You are seeing what I saw. It may take three-to-four proofs before I'm happy with the result. What is frustrating is that the camera, the monitor and the printer do not speak the same language."

"Once I have the final photograph, which I print on canvas on a 44-inch Epson printer, then I build a custom frame and put on two coats of varnish," McMahon said. "The canvas is stretched with 95 pounds an inch over the stretcher bars. I have completed more than 100 master images."

She emphasized how important it was to be prepared for each shoot, with the cameras, the lenses, the tripods, the light panels. "It is about 50 pounds of equipment. I have to be prepared, because I will never get another chance at these photos. The equipment and structures are decaying or being stolen or destroyed. A lot of what is in my photos is now gone."

McMahon's Grant County mining history photography is featured at the Western Museum of Mining and Industry in Colorado Springs, CO. She said they were very much aware of the importance of mining in Grant County and have been supportive of her work.

She noted her next project is a book of some of the images. It will be published by Mimbres Press, a publishing arm of Western New Mexico University.

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option above this to the right, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a cheaper and shorter option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

It has come to this editor's attention that people are sending information to the Grant County Beat Facebook page. Please be aware that the editor does not regularly monitor the page. If you have items you want to send to the editor, please send them to editor@grantcountybeat.com. Thanks!

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 