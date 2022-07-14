Photos and Article by Mary Alice Murphy

Clay Festival Founder and Chief Organizer Lee Gruber and Ann McMahon, photographer extraordinaire, at McMahon's photography exhibit at WNMU McCray Gallery on July 12, 2022.

McMahon, at right, talks about her photography and the process she goes through for each image.

McMahon, center, answers questions from the exhibit visitors.

On Tuesday, July 12, 2022, McCray Gallery at Western New Mexico University featured the opening of an exhibition of photographs by Ann McMahon. The show will continue through July 17, 2022. See https://art.wnmu.edu/mccray-gallery-of-contemporary-art/#upcoming-show for gallery open hours.

At the opening, McMahon talked about her journey into taking photos of many of the old mines in Grant County.

"Clay, mining and light are intertwined in Grant County," McMahon said.

About her photography on display she said that everything was a team effort. Terry Humble, mining historian of Grant County, whom McMahon met In 2012 during one of his mine tours, impressed her with his enthusiasm and knowledge of the area.. She purchased a copy of his book "Santa Rita del Cobre." After she promoted him in an article, he worked with her to photograph the abandoned mines throughout the area.

She said he took her to the Combo Mine. "We set up light panels and took the photos you see hanging on the walls. A week later a man walked in and tore out all the metal equipment, probably to sell it."

Her former assistant, Andrew Lindhof, was the first geologist to work with her. McMahon and Lindhof were awarded the National Mining History Association's first ever Heritage Award in 2015.

"A lot of hard work went into mining in this area," McMahon said. She noted that mining also helped develop a narrow-gauge railroad that ran between Silver City and Pinos Altos. Some portions of track remain, and some areas still show where the tracks once lay. She explained that the reason for narrow-gauge was because of sharp turns on the hills and mountains.

She pointed out one of her photos which was of a hand-fitted mortarless rock wall that still exists. "The Topmiller family keeps it repaired."

Her photography in the show covered about nine of the 24 know mining districts in the county, as shown on the map below. She has been to all but one of the known districts, because it is on private property, and she has never gained permission to visit it.

Because Grant County is a big county, "it has taken me about 8 years to cover many of the mines, including one that was a 10-mile hike in and back out. I was sure happy to see my truck."

About her photographic process, which includes tripods and light panels that are carried on mules to the sites, once she has the photos, she spends about a week using Photoshop before getting into the proof process. "You are seeing what I saw. It may take three-to-four proofs before I'm happy with the result. What is frustrating is that the camera, the monitor and the printer do not speak the same language."

"Once I have the final photograph, which I print on canvas on a 44-inch Epson printer, then I build a custom frame and put on two coats of varnish," McMahon said. "The canvas is stretched with 95 pounds an inch over the stretcher bars. I have completed more than 100 master images."

She emphasized how important it was to be prepared for each shoot, with the cameras, the lenses, the tripods, the light panels. "It is about 50 pounds of equipment. I have to be prepared, because I will never get another chance at these photos. The equipment and structures are decaying or being stolen or destroyed. A lot of what is in my photos is now gone."

McMahon's Grant County mining history photography is featured at the Western Museum of Mining and Industry in Colorado Springs, CO. She said they were very much aware of the importance of mining in Grant County and have been supportive of her work.

She noted her next project is a book of some of the images. It will be published by Mimbres Press, a publishing arm of Western New Mexico University.