Arte Chicano exhibit at Silver City Museum 071322

Photos and article by Mary Alice Murphy

Two local artists featured at the annual Arte Chicano exhibit at the Silver City Museum welcomed guests to the opening of the show on July 13, 2022.

Founder Diana Ingalls Leyba came up with the idea six years ago to make sure that area Hispanic artists received recognition for their work.

This year the two artists are Lydia Villegas, a tile mosaic artist, and Catherin Acosta Russo, who sculpts with clay.

Villegas, who also shows her work at her LV Studio in downtown Silver City, said she cuts all her tiles pieces by hand. "Everything is repurposed. People brings me bits of tile or unused or old tile." Villegas is a native of Grant County.

Russo is also a native of Grant County. "I returned to 'mi tierra,'" she said. She shows her work at the Seedboat Gallery location on Yankie Street, and said her first day to open the building was the day after this opening. In explaining her process for creating and firing her clay pieces, the edges take on a micaceous clay appearance.

Silver City Museum Director Bart Roselli said it takes a team to put an exhibit like this one together. He pointed out a few of the volunteer of the Exhibit Production Team who were present at the exhibit opening.

Roselli also welcomed Ingalls Leyba, who said: "How honored I am to do this every year. I just thought that some artists were not getting the recognition they deserved, and the museum was on board to help."

[Editor's Note: I couldn't discover how long the exhibit will be in the museum, so visitors should check it out this week during Clay Festival.]

