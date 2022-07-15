After public input, the county recognized the 30-year county service of Ted Martinez, accounting specialist of solid waste billing and payments.

From left are Chair Chris Ponce, Commissioner Harry Browne, Assessor Raul Turrieta, Commissioner Alicia Edwards, honoree and retiree Ted Martinez, Commissioners Javier "Harvey" Salas and Billy Billings and Interim County Manager Randy Villa.

[Editor's Note: This is the first of a multi-part series of articles on the Grant County Commission work session, July 12, and regular meeting on July 14, 2022.]

Photo and article by Mary Alice Murphy

During public input at the beginning of the Grant County work session on July 12, 2022, Paul McMaster said he lives on Cottonwood and has heard of more than five burglaries in the area. In one case, the occupant was at home; in another case the woman has become so scared that she is trying to sell her home and move. More have had their houses trashed, and people are intimidated by the trash and meth houses. We've learned that a state policeman is concerned because he cannot do anything. There is apparently no remedy for a trash house or squatters. It has become worrisome. I would like to see the commissioners create a remedy and take a much stronger stance. I live on a dead-end road, and I try to do my part and clean up trash on my road. When I complained to the previous code enforcement officer, he told me he didn't have the tools to enforce anything. I would like to include this, which I attribute to Edmund Burke; 'The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is to do nothing.'"

Assessor Raul Turrieta said he wanted to give public input. "The assessor's office will be closed from July 18-22 doing training, for our staff, with a semester course done in one week. My deputy assessor Misty Trujillo and I will be taking calls and addressing other issues."

Glenn Griffith also gave public input. "I know you received lots of letters and a lot of taspyers are happy that you did not renew the wildlife field services. Wildlife Services wants our taxpayer dollars and will most likely ask for repayment back to July 1, 2022. The funding that comes through the Taylor Grazing Act and the Animal Unit Fund for fees on federal grazing land has been coming up short by about $5,000, so the county has been paying that $5,000 a year into the ranchers' match portion for four or five years. This needs to stop! You have received numerous well researched and thoughtful letters against renewing this corrupt contract. I know you have also received phone calls that they will continue to kill wildlife without these professional wildlife killers, and that rogue ranchers and underground coyote killing contests will take up the killing of our wildlife. Commissioners, threats of illegal killing should not sway you in not renewing the wildlife services contract. If you must renew this contract, put in penalties, such as $1,000 diverted from the contract each and every time an illegal M-44 is used. Under the last quarterly report that would add up to $27,000. That money would go to a non-lethal equipment fund for ranchers to collaborate on non-lethal means for removal and relocation, such as fencing, fladry, guard animals and non-lethal capture and release cages. Withhold $10,000 from the contract to urge the agent to investigate illegal coyote killing contests. Use the $62,000 every year for road maintenance, 500-year-flood culverts. Do not renew the wildlife field services contract."

Interim County Manager Randy Villa said: "As Mr. Ted Martinez comes to the end of his 30 years with Grant County on June 24, 2022, I thought we needed to recognize him. I'll turn it over to Mr. Turrieta, because half of Ted's years were in the assessor's office."

Assessor Raul Turrieta said he has known Martinez since junior high and high school. He spent 15 years at the Silver City Daily Press. He was part of Dan and Stuffettes, Dan Walz, the Lewis brothers, Richard Miranda. "We all played basketball; we traveled around the state. Dan Walz learned to block that left-handed shot. Ted has an enormous heart, and not one mean bone in his body. I hired Ted from the Daily Press to the assessor's office. Randy Villa was the chief deputy. Ted was always on time, and he never missed a day of work. He was a New Mexico certified appraiser. But the opportunity came up in solid waste. He carried his knowledge there. But he continued to do field visits, helped out on delinquent taxes, manufactured homes, and recouped a lot of these tax dollars. He has been a co-worker, a manager, and a true friend. I hope you have a beautiful retirement."

Villa noted the recognition was for 30 years stretching from May 1994 to June 2022.

Martinez said: "I want to express my gratitude for the opportunity of serving Grant County. I worked with a lot of amazing co-workers and made a lot of friends among my co-workers and customers.

District 1 Commissioner and Chair Chris Ponce also lauded Martinez for his exemplary work, always there helping the customer. "Thank you."

