Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
Aldea Gallery - Kate Brown 071522
Aldea Gallery - Kate Brown 071522
Kate Brown in front of some of her older work from the 1990s
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Aldea-Gallery-Kate-Brown-071722/IMG_4857.jpg
Aldea Gallery - Kate Brown 071522
Kate with a couple of friends, Patty McDonnell and Bobbie Romero
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Aldea-Gallery-Kate-Brown-071722/IMG_4853.jpg
Aldea Gallery - Kate Brown 071522
Sales of Kate's Kintsugi pottery will benefit El Refugio Inc., a women's shelter from domestic abuse
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Aldea-Gallery-Kate-Brown-071722/IMG_4852.jpg
Aldea Gallery - Kate Brown 071522
Those gathered for the opening watched a video of Kate's work over the years.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Aldea-Gallery-Kate-Brown-071722/IMG_4860.jpg
Aldea Gallery - Kate Brown 071522
Another artist in the Aldea Gallery is Cynthia Carlson
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Aldea-Gallery-Kate-Brown-071722/IMG_4862.jpg
Aldea Gallery - Kate Brown 071522
More of Kate's friends joined into a group photo, with Ted Wagner, Kate, Bobbie, Patty and Lora Collins.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Aldea-Gallery-Kate-Brown-071722/IMG_4866.jpg
Aldea Gallery at the corner of Yankie and Bullard streets held a Clay Festival opening to feature Kate Brown's pottery. Brown has brought some of her older tiles to hang on the wall, and she also had a table of Kintsugi pottery, which is a Japanese style of repairing broken pieces with gold dust paint. The sale of the Kintsugi pieces will benefit El Refugio Inc. women's shelter for victims of domestic abuse, she said.