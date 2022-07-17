Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
Clay Festival at Makers Market 071622
MainStreet Plaza hosts the Makes Market, which featured Clay Festival vendors on Saturday, July 16, 2022
Yen Chu demonstrated her clay throwing skills.
Chase forming a bed for his clay cat.
Chase is proud of the clay cat he made.
Caleb and Marlene Melchor show their Santo Domingo pottery
Cory Feder shows one of her tiny handmade pots.
More of Cory's tiny pots.
Susan Mach and her work
Pam McGill admires one of Judy Menefee's creations.
Lynn Welsch purchases something from Melissa Crenshaw.
Curtis Owens holds one of his handmade plates.
Alexa Tubbs checks out one of Rachel Burke's handmade mugs
Wendy Shaul holds one of her ceramic pigs
Sister and brother Wendy Shaul and Ward Rudick at Wendy's booth.
Julie Szerina Stein with her handmade blue-and-white ware
Nancy Phillips of Roswell shows her work. She hand makes the tiles that she then breaks up to create her mosaics.
Garrick Ellis, left, and Trudy Ellis, right, look at Blythe Whitely's varied product, from clay to cloth.
Carli Balogh checks out one of Studio Katagami Jaclyn Pacheco's clay pieces
Carmen Ruiz, a multimedia talented artist, shows one of her Japanese fish prints.
Tina Salmon, at right, talks about her knitted work to Lily Beer.
Kim Muller, a Makers Market regular, talks to a potential customer about her jewelry.
Mariah Walker shows one of her prints.
Marcia Tinker, at right, of The Tinker's Daughter, shows Katie Nolasco one of the skirts Marcia creates.
One of the Maker Market regulars Ann Alexander with some of her clay work.
Clay Festival Founder Lee Gruber and Coordinator Alexa Tubbs in front of banner with Tom Vaughn and Sandy Feutz all "clayed" up for the festival.
The Clay Festival hosted demonstrations and vendors at the Makers Market in downtown Silver City's MainStreet Plaza on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Directed by Clay Festival Founder Lee Gruber and coordinated by Alexa Tubbs, people checked out the wares, not only of clay artists, but also of regular Makers Market vendors.